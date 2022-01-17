West Waterford town opens Ireland's first outdoor cycle learning track

The facility will give young children the opportunity to learn to cycle on a track designed to replicate a real roadway, with lines, signs, and a pedestrian crossing
West Waterford town opens Ireland's first outdoor cycle learning track

Cathaoirleach of the Dungarvan/Lismore district Councillor Tom Cronin with local children at the official opening of the new cycle-training area at Fair Lane Park, Dungarvan. Picture: David Clynch

Mon, 17 Jan, 2022 - 12:56
Christy Parker

Ireland’s first outdoor ‘Learn to Cycle’ park has been opened in the west Waterford town of Dungarvan.

The purpose-built facility at Fairlane Liner Park will give young children the opportunity to learn to cycle on a track designed to replicate a real roadway, with lines, signs, and a pedestrian crossing.

The popular park is situated close to the hugely popular and populated Waterford Greenway, onto which children will undoubtedly graduate, having developed their skills and awareness in a safe environment.

The €50,000 facility, close to Dungarvan town centre, was a joint undertaking aligning Waterford Council with several partners, including Waterford Sports Partnership.

Gavin Moynihan, Micheal Moynihan, Lachlan Gormley, Rua Gormley, Beth-Ann Jones, and Cerys Jones at the new cycle-training area at Fair Lane Park. Picture: David Clynch
Gavin Moynihan, Micheal Moynihan, Lachlan Gormley, Rua Gormley, Beth-Ann Jones, and Cerys Jones at the new cycle-training area at Fair Lane Park. Picture: David Clynch

It was officially opened by Dungarvan/Lismore municipal district chairperson Cllr Tom Cronin, who said it also reflected the “growing new appreciation of the outdoors” across all sectors of the community.

It is also anticipated that creches and pre-schools will use the facility as part of RSA programmes like Simon and Friends and Road Safety Awareness week events.

The cost of the cycle track was met by a mixture of funding from Waterford Council’s local government fund and the Department of Children’s capital grant scheme for play and recreation.

'Smarter Travel' town

Town manager Kieran Kehoe said Dungarvan was a ‘Smarter Travel’ town and the new amenity would “enable children to learn a life skill” that would encourage them in later life to use sustainable transport in preference to an “over-reliance on cars”, with a knock-on benefit for the climate and environment.

Senior sports development officer with Waterford Sports Partnership Peter Jones said the track would allow his organisation “to deliver Cycling Ireland courses, including balance bike training, disability cycling, sprocket rocket and Cycle Right” in an easily accessible and traffic-free environment.

An aerial view shows the layout of the 'Learn to Cycle' track designed to replicate a real roadway, with lines, signs, and a pedestrian crossingin Dungarvan.
An aerial view shows the layout of the 'Learn to Cycle' track designed to replicate a real roadway, with lines, signs, and a pedestrian crossingin Dungarvan.

Mr Jones added the facility “will also utilise quick response (QR) codes to assist parents in coaching their children”. The amenity is part of a broader project that will also include a cycle performance area, which is currently under construction.

A skatepark and BMX pump track is also due to be developed in the park in the coming months.

The project was delivered by Waterford contractors Richard Forristal Ltd.

Read More

On your bike: How Cork, Limerick and Waterford are playing catch-up for cycling commuters

More in this section

Motorcyclist, 70s, in critical condition after crash at Cork's Dunkettle Interchange Motorcyclist, 70s, in critical condition after crash at Cork's Dunkettle Interchange
Group accused of 'weaponising prayer' to disrupt Ashling Murphy vigil in Limerick Group accused of 'weaponising prayer' to disrupt Ashling Murphy vigil in Limerick
Appeal for mobile milker after Toons Bridge buffaloes moved Appeal for mobile milker after Toons Bridge buffaloes moved
Place: DungarvanPlace: Co WaterfordPlace: Munster
<p>Anyone with information has been asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station (061) 214340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station. File Picture</p>

Motorcyclist, 26, dies in single-vehicle crash in Limerick city

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 15, 2022

  • 2
  • 9
  • 16
  • 30
  • 37
  • 40
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices