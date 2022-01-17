West Waterford town opens Ireland's first outdoor cycle learning track

Ireland’s first outdoor ‘Learn to Cycle’ park has been opened in the west Waterford town of Dungarvan.

The purpose-built facility at Fairlane Liner Park will give young children the opportunity to learn to cycle on a track designed to replicate a real roadway, with lines, signs, and a pedestrian crossing.

The popular park is situated close to the hugely popular and populated Waterford Greenway, onto which children will undoubtedly graduate, having developed their skills and awareness in a safe environment.

The €50,000 facility, close to Dungarvan town centre, was a joint undertaking aligning Waterford Council with several partners, including Waterford Sports Partnership.

Gavin Moynihan, Micheal Moynihan, Lachlan Gormley, Rua Gormley, Beth-Ann Jones, and Cerys Jones at the new cycle-training area at Fair Lane Park. Picture: David Clynch

It was officially opened by Dungarvan/Lismore municipal district chairperson Cllr Tom Cronin, who said it also reflected the “growing new appreciation of the outdoors” across all sectors of the community.

It is also anticipated that creches and pre-schools will use the facility as part of RSA programmes like Simon and Friends and Road Safety Awareness week events.

The cost of the cycle track was met by a mixture of funding from Waterford Council’s local government fund and the Department of Children’s capital grant scheme for play and recreation.

'Smarter Travel' town

Town manager Kieran Kehoe said Dungarvan was a ‘Smarter Travel’ town and the new amenity would “enable children to learn a life skill” that would encourage them in later life to use sustainable transport in preference to an “over-reliance on cars”, with a knock-on benefit for the climate and environment.

Senior sports development officer with Waterford Sports Partnership Peter Jones said the track would allow his organisation “to deliver Cycling Ireland courses, including balance bike training, disability cycling, sprocket rocket and Cycle Right” in an easily accessible and traffic-free environment.

An aerial view shows the layout of the 'Learn to Cycle' track designed to replicate a real roadway, with lines, signs, and a pedestrian crossingin Dungarvan.

Mr Jones added the facility “will also utilise quick response (QR) codes to assist parents in coaching their children”. The amenity is part of a broader project that will also include a cycle performance area, which is currently under construction.

A skatepark and BMX pump track is also due to be developed in the park in the coming months.

The project was delivered by Waterford contractors Richard Forristal Ltd.