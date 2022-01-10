Man, 70s, killed after being struck by car in Cahir

A man in his 70s has died after being hit by a car in Co Tipperary.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the crash, which happened on Castle Street in Cahir shortly before 6pm on Sunday.
The man, a pedestrian at the time of the incident, was taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where he has since passed away.
The driver of the car was unharmed in the crash.
A post mortem will take place at a later stage.
Local diversions are in place as Castle Street remains closed this morning for a forensic examination.
Gardaí are asking for any witnesses, particularly passing motorists who may have dashcam footage, to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cahir Garda Station 052 744 5630 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.