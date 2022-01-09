Cork schoolteacher raises over €11k for Cancer Society in 24-hour triathlon  

A Youghal schoolteacher who completed a 24-hour triathlon during a major storm has raised over €11,000 for the Irish Cancer Society through his Herculean efforts.

Mark Coady, 27, undertook the challenge after his dad Kieran was diagnosed with a malignant tumour behind his eye last year. His treatment was successful and Kieran has returned to work at his butcher shop.

The incident left a lasting impression on Mark as he trained for Youghal’s Ironman Cork 2021 triathlon in June.

When Covid-19 forced Ironman’s cancellation, the Bunscoil Mhuire teacher created his own endurance challenge-cum-cancer research fundraiser across east Cork and west Waterford.

The event commenced at 6 am on Sunday January 2, with a three-hour 10k swim totalling 500 pool lengths at Quality Hotel’s Club Vitae in Redbarn.

This was followed by 12 hours cycling across loops of 100k and 50k twice across Youghal-Dungarvan- Cappoquin-Lismore-Tallow-Youghal and Youghal-Midleton-Youghal, respectively .

The final leg comprised nine hours and a 90k run across 10k loops and 5k loops within the town district, departing from the town centre base at the clock tower.

With transition time and essential physio treatment included, the total time expended was 27 hours.

Mark was accompanied on his task by colleagues from the South Coast Triathlon Club and Youghal Athletic Club.

Mark with dad Kieran after his exertions.

Supported by various family members and well-wishers, Mark’s sister Laura joined him during his swim and his fiancé Chloe ran with him for an hour.

An uninvited guest was a major storm that blew in, with major wind gusts, hailstones, and rain necessitating several footwear changes during the run.

“It really sapped my energy while running through the night”, he recalls.

My leg muscles got very tight and my joints ached. It was very challenging mentally too.

“I was very grateful for my uncle, Peter Coady and my grand-uncle Brian Fitzgerald’s physio talents!”

Mark’s initial target of €2,500 through a Go Fund Me page was already passed before he started and has since increased over fourfold.

“Whether donating or coming out in support, people have been unbelievably generous and I am immensely grateful to everyone”, he says.Mark’s Go Fund Me page, 24 Hour Triathlon -also on Instagram – remains open until January 31.