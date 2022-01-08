Drive to open rape crisis centre for Cork's homeless

A meeting between the Taoiseach and proponents of a pioneering rape crisis centre for people who are homeless in Cork is due to take place next month in a bid to fast track the project.

Catríona Twomey of Cork Penny Dinners is driving the plan with Mary Crilly from the Sexual Violence Centre Cork and campaigner Lavinia Kerwick.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has assured them their aim to open a sanctuary for homeless people following sexual assault will go ahead.

Such a service is urgently needed for the people who are viciously raped on Cork’s streets every night, Ms Twomey said.

Sexual violence epidemic

Sexual violence is endemic on the streets, with victims sometimes suffering multiple rapes a night and who have to face their abusers on the streets again minutes after being released from medical care, she said.

This week, Ms Twomey and Penny Dinners opened a state-of-the-art wellness centre on James Street in Cork city called Croí na Laoí, meaning “Heart of the Lee”.

Ms Twomey believes this centre will help them identify and monitor people who desperately require respite and sanctuary from sexual abuse who can then be quickly referred to the rape crisis centre when it opens.

A wellness centre on James Street in Cork city called Croí na Laoí that will offer a sanctuary to those suffering abuse was opened by Roy Keane.

The centre, which was opened by Roy Keane on Tuesday, will also provide cookery classes, educational and training facilities, emotional and psychological support and free dental and medical care.

Ms Twomey said many people currently need such help.

“People are really hurting. And the demographic using our services has changed. We have many people now who are good-hearted, hard-working people who are still struggling to pay all the bills," Ms Twomey said.

“Free dental and medical care should help those people. People who might have jobs and not qualify for a Medical Card but still can’t afford the €60 to visit a doctor.

It's shameful that so many hard-working people are in this predicament in our country.

“We will be teaching people how to cook through cooking classes given by professional chefs. Some celebrity chefs might even get involved.

“We can teach people how to look after themselves and nourish themselves with home-cooked food, what to buy, where to buy it and how to stretch a budget.

“People are hurting because they can’t afford things but we hope these skills will help people survive.

“This could save someone’s sanity and save someone’s life. Good nutrition can fortify someone to get through a crisis.

“We’ll also have rooms where we can help people prepare to return to education and training, to take the fear out if it and prepare them with the skills they’ll need.”

Life is dire for many

She said that life is dire for many people at present, as the pandemic has stopped people’s work, cut off access to services and left many people isolated and alone.

“The majority of people who came to us before were homeless or had mental health issues or were lonely. Now we’re getting a lot of people who are working or were working before the pandemic who are really struggling. We’ve had journalists and a lot of musicians needing help. Costs are going up, people are struggling to pay their utilities, so their food budget is cut and they have to come to us.