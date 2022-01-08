No prosecution after probe into Healy-Rae pub Covid rules 'breach'

There is to be no prosecution following an investigation into possible 'breaches' of Covid-19 regulations in the pub owned by Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae last summer, the DPP has directed.

Killarney gardaí began an investigation in August after videos and pictures surfaced on social media appearing to show a crowd gathered indoors in the Kilgarvan pub without the wearing of masks or adherence to social distancing guidelines. Following the garda investigation, a file was subsequently sent to the DPP.

One of the images from inside the pub is understood to be from a family wedding that took place in July, and the second, which showed customers dancing on tables, in the aftermath of the annual Kilgarvan fair in early August.

“An investigation file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions who has since directed no prosecution in the matter,” the Garda press office said this weekend.

"An Garda Síochána will not be making any further comment on the matter," the statement added.

One of the images that appeared online showed Danny Healy-Rae pouring pints behind the counter with a large group gathered inside the pub during the July wedding. The photograph showed a lack of mask-wearing and social distancing and appeared to have been taken 10 days before indoor dining was allowed to resume.

The footage which appeared in early August showed people dancing and standing around drinking inside the premises without wearing face coverings and others being served at the bar counter, activities which were not permitted under the Covid-19 restrictions then in place.

Some of those dancing were standing on tables, with others topless and swinging their shirts around.

At one point in the video Danny Healy-Rae, who owns the bar, is grabbed by a woman dancing on the street as he steps outside of the pub.

The July photograph, which was circulated widely on social media, showed Danny Healy-Rae pulling a pint behind the bar without wearing a face mask. In front of the bar were up to 30 people posing for a photograph. The wedding guests included Michael Healy-Rae and none of those in the photograph were wearing a mask.

Pressed on Radio Kerry in September to comment on the allegations that he breached Covid regulations, and on the garda investigation, the TD refused to respond.

He was also asked whether gardaí had interviewed him as part of their investigation, but refused to say, replying: “I won’t comment on that.”