No prosecution after probe into Healy-Rae pub Covid rules 'breach'

Gardaí have said a file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions who has since directed no prosecution in the matter
No prosecution after probe into Healy-Rae pub Covid rules 'breach'

Pressed on Radio Kerry in September to comment on the allegations that he breached Covid regulations, and on the garda investigation, the TD refused to respond. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Sat, 08 Jan, 2022 - 12:50
Anne Lucey

There is to be no prosecution following an investigation into possible 'breaches' of Covid-19 regulations in the pub owned by Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae last summer, the DPP has directed.

Killarney gardaí began an investigation in August after videos and pictures surfaced on social media appearing to show a crowd gathered indoors in the Kilgarvan pub without the wearing of masks or adherence to social distancing guidelines. Following the garda investigation, a file was subsequently sent to the DPP.

One of the images from inside the pub is understood to be from a family wedding that took place in July, and the second, which showed customers dancing on tables, in the aftermath of the annual Kilgarvan fair in early August.

“An investigation file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions who has since directed no prosecution in the matter,” the Garda press office said this weekend.

"An Garda Síochána will not be making any further comment on the matter," the statement added.

One of the images that appeared online showed Danny Healy-Rae pouring pints behind the counter with a large group gathered inside the pub during the July wedding. The photograph showed a lack of mask-wearing and social distancing and appeared to have been taken 10 days before indoor dining was allowed to resume.

The footage which appeared in early August showed people dancing and standing around drinking inside the premises without wearing face coverings and others being served at the bar counter, activities which were not permitted under the Covid-19 restrictions then in place.

Some of those dancing were standing on tables, with others topless and swinging their shirts around.

At one point in the video Danny Healy-Rae, who owns the bar, is grabbed by a woman dancing on the street as he steps outside of the pub.

The July photograph, which was circulated widely on social media, showed Danny Healy-Rae pulling a pint behind the bar without wearing a face mask. In front of the bar were up to 30 people posing for a photograph. The wedding guests included Michael Healy-Rae and none of those in the photograph were wearing a mask.

Pressed on Radio Kerry in September to comment on the allegations that he breached Covid regulations, and on the garda investigation, the TD refused to respond.

He was also asked whether gardaí had interviewed him as part of their investigation, but refused to say, replying: “I won’t comment on that.” 

Read More

Record 26,122 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland

More in this section

Cork community rallies to support 'fabulous father' who drowned in Australia saving son Cork community rallies to support 'fabulous father' who drowned in Australia saving son
Munster feeder school rankings reveals dominance of fee-paying schools in Cork Munster feeder school rankings reveals dominance of fee-paying schools in Cork
Remains of Tipperary man given posthumous pardon still missing after five-year search Remains of Tipperary man given posthumous pardon still missing after five-year search
#COVID-19
<p>The man, who is in his 70s, is believed to have suffered an accident at the house. Picture: Press 22</p>

Man arrested following death of pensioner in Co Clare

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
PODCASTS >icon
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, January 5, 2022

  • 8
  • 24
  • 36
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices