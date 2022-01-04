CUH warns of delays at 'exceptionally busy' emergency department

A statement revealed that the ED at the hospital has been "exceptionally busy over the past number of weeks".
File picture: Larry Cummins

Tue, 04 Jan, 2022 - 14:20
Steve Neville

The public has been warned that some patients may experience delays in the emergency department at Cork University Hospital (CUH).

A statement revealed that the A&E at the hospital has been “exceptionally busy over the past number of weeks”.

Due to this increased level of activity and subsequent admissions, delays may be experienced.

The hospital said that any delays experienced are “regrettable”.

People are being asked that where appropriate, they contact their GP in the first instance, and explore all other options available to them, including the Mercy Urgent Care Centre, Gurranabraher and the Local Injuries Units in Bantry and Mallow, prior to attending the A&E at CUH.

“Patient care is paramount in CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by Hospital Management who have taken steps to address this issue,” the statement added.

Some 25 patients are waiting for beds in CUH today, according to the latest Trolley Watch figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

In total in Irish hospitals, 420 patients are waiting for beds. 320 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 100 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.

The CUH management added that the increasing number of Covid-19 positive patients admitted to the hospital along with staffing challenges is also putting significant pressure on services.

Covid cases have been rising in recent days with hospitalisations also rising.

Some 884 patients with the virus were confirmed to be in hospitals across the country today. The figure is at its highest level since February 2021.

Of the 884 Covid patients in hospital, 90 are in intensive care.

