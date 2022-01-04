Green light for health care centre beside Blarney Castle

An Bord Pleanála has given the green light for a primary health care centre near Blarney Castle in Cork — against the recommendation of one of its planning inspectors.

It is the second time in recent weeks that the board has decided not to accept the recommendation of one of its own inspectors in relation to a project on a sensitive area of land just to the north of the world-famous castle, on the north-western fringes of the city, and has instead granted planning.

The latest decision relates to an appeal to the board from JAW Asset Holdings Limited in relation to a city council decision over a year ago to refuse planning for a three-storey primary care centre, with five ground-floor retail units and café, at Saint Ann's Road, Monacnappa in Blarney.

Mixed-use development

The 1.02-hectare site at the centre of this appeal lies to the north of the long-time derelict former Blarney Park Hotel site, where the board granted planning just before Christmas for a mixed-used development against the recommendation of one of its inspectors.

In refusing planning for the primary health care project in October 2020, city planners said the site is part of a larger overall regeneration site in the Blarney Macroom Local Area Plan (LAP) which has been identified for a “sensitive approach” where any future development will need to “protect and enhance the existing character of the area and view of the castle”.

In refusing planning for the primary health care project in October 2020, city planners said any future development will need to “protect and enhance the existing character of the area and view of the castle”. Picture Denis Minihane

“It is considered by reason of its design, scale and layout, the proposed development would not protect and enhance the character of the area and views of the castle but rather would detract from it,” planners said.

They also said the project represented "piecemeal haphazard development” on an area of strategically important land.

The developer’s planning consultants, HW Planning, appealed the council’s decision to An Bord Pleanála.

In her report, planning inspector, Bríd Maxwell, considered submissions from An Taisce, the Irish Georgian Society, and Blarney Castle Estate, which all raised concerns about the design, scale and location of the proposal and the impact it would have on the character and setting of Blarney.

But in their appeal, HW Planning argued that the council’s decision was based on a “conservative and rigid interpretation” of the LAP which represents an outdated and flawed vision for Blarney.

They said balance is required in the protection of Blarney’s unique and valuable cultural heritage while enabling its development as a modern urban town.

They also insisted that the proposal is neither haphazard nor piecemeal and will “integrate positively” with the scheme proposed for an adjacent site.

But Ms Maxwell agreed with city planners and recommended the board refuse permission.

Charles Colthurt and his wife, Caroline, on the grounds of Blarney Castle in Co Cork. Mr Colthurst was opposed to the development.

However, in its ruling, the board said it was satisfied that the proposed development would “constitute an acceptable quantum, mix and scale of development", that it would be visually acceptable, and would not seriously injure or detract from the character or the wider heritage value of the area.

It also said it believes the project would enhance the amenity offering for tourists through the provision of additional retail units.

And it said when assessed in tandem with the project on the adjoining site, the proposed primary health care project represents “an integrated and coordinated design approach" to regenerating the wider landbank.