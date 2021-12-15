Major development on site of derelict Blarney Park Hotel gets go-ahead

An Bord Pleanála has granted planning for the regeneration of a long-time derelict former hotel site close to the world-famous Blarney Castle on the outskirts of Cork city.

The board went against its own inspector’s recommendation to refuse planning for the mixed-use development on the site of the former Blarney Park Hotel site, and upheld an appeal of Cork City Council's decision last year to refuse planning for the project proposed by Irish Conference and Leisure Holdings Limited, of which Freda Hayes, of Blarney Woolen Mills, is a director.

It had applied for planning for a mixed-use development of almost 17,000sq m on the 3.6-acre site, which has lain vacant for over a decade, to include:

an 80-bedroom hotel, ranging in height from three to four storeys;

70 residential units, in 11 blocks between two and four storeys high;

a 2,205 sq m supermarket up to two storeys high and an 88-space car park;

a two-storey cafe or coffee shop;

a two-storey office building and a 622 sq m commercial building, up to two storeys high, to include a restaurant or delicatessen.

But last year, city planners refused planning saying that the design, scale and massing of the proposed development would be “visually dominant and out of character with the pattern of existing development” in the Blarney architectural conservation area (ACA) and would be visually obtrusive.

Irish Conference and Leisure Holdings appealed the decision to the board which has now granted planning.

In its decision, which has been seen by the Irish Examiner, the board noted the site's location next to the Blarney ACA which includes the town centre, the castle and estate. It said it noted the site's zoning objective for regeneration, and its identification as a sensitive strategic site where any future development will need to protect and enhance the existing character of the area and views of the castle, and be of a high-quality architectural design.

The board said it was satisfied that the proposed development, having regard to its design, layout, scale and massing would be visually acceptable, and would not seriously injure or detract from the character and setting of the ACA or the wider heritage value of the area.

The board said it considered that the proposed site layout and arrangement — including the convenience retail unit and associated car parking, the hotel, café, residential and other proposed uses — represent "an appropriate mix of convenience and tourist-related retail uses".

And it said it was satisfied that the proposed development was not in material contravention of the local area plan and would not compromise the landscape and heritage character of the area. It attached a number of routine conditions.

Aerial view from the planning documents showing the proposed development. In its decision, An Bórd Pleanála noted the site's location next to the Blarney ACA which includes the town centre, the castle and estate.

“The Board considered that, subject to compliance with the conditions, the proposed development would constitute an acceptable quantum, mix and density of development in this accessible and central urban village location, would not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of the area, would enhance the amenity offering for tourists, would not seriously injure the character of the nearby ACA, would be acceptable in terms of design, height, mix and quantum of development, would be acceptable in terms of pedestrian and cyclist safety and would provide an acceptable form of residential amenity for future occupants,” it said.

Local Fine Gael Cllr Damian Boylan welcomed the decision and said: “The former hotel site has been a blight on the landscape for years and it has attracted anti-social behaviour. I am just happy that the site is now going to be developed."