Major development on site of derelict Blarney Park Hotel gets go-ahead

The mixed-use development includes a hotel, 70 residential units, a supermarket, cafe and an office building
Major development on site of derelict Blarney Park Hotel gets go-ahead

The Blarney Park Hotel when it was closed in October 2007. The Irish Conference and Leisure Holdings had appealed the decision to the board which has now granted planning. Picture: Larry Cummins

Wed, 15 Dec, 2021 - 13:57
Eoin English

An Bord Pleanála has granted planning for the regeneration of a long-time derelict former hotel site close to the world-famous Blarney Castle on the outskirts of Cork city.

The board went against its own inspector’s recommendation to refuse planning for the mixed-use development on the site of the former Blarney Park Hotel site, and upheld an appeal of Cork City Council's decision last year to refuse planning for the project proposed by Irish Conference and Leisure Holdings Limited, of which Freda Hayes, of Blarney Woolen Mills, is a director.

It had applied for planning for a mixed-use development of almost 17,000sq m on the 3.6-acre site, which has lain vacant for over a decade, to include:

  • an 80-bedroom hotel, ranging in height from three to four storeys;
  • 70 residential units, in 11 blocks between two and four storeys high;
  • a 2,205 sq m supermarket up to two storeys high and an 88-space car park;
  • a two-storey cafe or coffee shop;
  • a two-storey office building and a 622 sq m commercial building, up to two storeys high, to include a restaurant or delicatessen.

But last year, city planners refused planning saying that the design, scale and massing of the proposed development would be “visually dominant and out of character with the pattern of existing development” in the Blarney architectural conservation area (ACA) and would be visually obtrusive.

Irish Conference and Leisure Holdings appealed the decision to the board which has now granted planning.

In its decision, which has been seen by the Irish Examiner, the board noted the site's location next to the Blarney ACA which includes the town centre, the castle and estate. It said it noted the site's zoning objective for regeneration, and its identification as a sensitive strategic site where any future development will need to protect and enhance the existing character of the area and views of the castle, and be of a high-quality architectural design.

The board said it was satisfied that the proposed development, having regard to its design, layout, scale and massing would be visually acceptable, and would not seriously injure or detract from the character and setting of the ACA or the wider heritage value of the area. 

The board said it considered that the proposed site layout and arrangement — including the convenience retail unit and associated car parking, the hotel, café, residential and other proposed uses — represent "an appropriate mix of convenience and tourist-related retail uses".

And it said it was satisfied that the proposed development was not in material contravention of the local area plan and would not compromise the landscape and heritage character of the area. It attached a number of routine conditions.

Aerial view from the planning documents showing the proposed development. In its decision, An Bórd Pleanála noted the site's location next to the Blarney ACA which includes the town centre, the castle and estate.
Aerial view from the planning documents showing the proposed development. In its decision, An Bórd Pleanála noted the site's location next to the Blarney ACA which includes the town centre, the castle and estate.

“The Board considered that, subject to compliance with the conditions, the proposed development would constitute an acceptable quantum, mix and density of development in this accessible and central urban village location, would not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of the area, would enhance the amenity offering for tourists, would not seriously injure the character of the nearby ACA, would be acceptable in terms of design, height, mix and quantum of development, would be acceptable in terms of pedestrian and cyclist safety and would provide an acceptable form of residential amenity for future occupants,” it said.

Local Fine Gael Cllr Damian Boylan welcomed the decision and said: “The former hotel site has been a blight on the landscape for years and it has attracted anti-social behaviour. I am just happy that the site is now going to be developed."

Read More

Blarney Woollen Mills owner appeals rejection of major development

More in this section

New funding to cut journey times on Cork to Dublin rail line by 8 to 10 minutes New funding to cut journey times on Cork to Dublin rail line by 8 to 10 minutes
Infrastructural problems in all but one mental health service in Cork, committee hears  Infrastructural problems in all but one mental health service in Cork, committee hears 
Modern electric car with electric charging station Council hears there are only 28 public EV charging points in Kerry
PlanningDevelopmentPlace: Blarney Park HotelPlace: BlarneyPlace: Cork
<p>In a message posted on Facebook following the rescue, Crosshaven RNLI said: “Shortly before noon today, the crew at Crosshaven RNLI were alerted to a sailboat on fire in the Myrtleville / Fish Point area. File picture: Crosshaven RNLI</p>

'They saved my life' – Cork fisherman and crewmate rescue man from burning yacht

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, December 11, 2021

  • 2
  • 12
  • 20
  • 24
  • 43
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices