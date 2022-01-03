Mercy Hospital asks only urgent cases to attend after surge in seriously ill patients

The hospital advised patients with less urgent complaints to contact their GPs, SouthDoc or the Mercy Local Injury Unit
Mercy Hospital asks only urgent cases to attend after surge in seriously ill patients

The spokesman said the hospital has implemented its escalation policy to deal with the high number of attendees at the emergency department. File photo: Larry Cummins

Mon, 03 Jan, 2022 - 14:23
Eoin English

The Mercy University Hospital in Cork has activated its escalation policy following a surge in seriously ill patients requiring medical attention.

It has now appealed to people not to attend its emergency department unless they are in need of urgent medical attention.

“The demand is due to an increase in the attendances of acutely ill patients,” a spokesman said.

“The hospital is appealing to the members of the public needing less urgent treatment to avail, where possible, of other care services.” It advised patients with less urgent complaints to contact their GPs or SouthDoc, in the first instance, or avail of services at the Mercy Local Injury Unit, St Mary’s Health Campus.

“The public are reminded that SouthDoc is an option for those seeking medical attention outside of working hours, while the Mercy Local Injury Unit, St Mary’s Health Campus, Gurranabraher, is open from 8am to 6pm, the Local Injury Unit at Bantry General Hospital operates between 8am and 7.30pm and the Local Injury Unit in Mallow General Hospital is open from 8am to 8pm.” 

The spokesman said the hospital has implemented its escalation policy to deal with the high number of attendees at the emergency department and that while the department remains open 24/7 it is regrettable that patients will experience delays.

“However, MUH would like to stress that the clinical needs of all patients in the Emergency Department are being cared for,” he added.

Read More

16,986 new cases as Covid-related staff absences hit health service, supply chain

More in this section

Off-duty firefighter hailed as hero after she helped save swimmer in Waterford Off-duty firefighter hailed as hero after she helped save swimmer in Waterford
Hospitals, bus services and businesses suffering due to Covid related staffing issues Hospitals, bus services and businesses suffering due to Covid related staffing issues
Holiday flight diverts to Cork Airport over medical emergency Holiday flight diverts to Cork Airport over medical emergency
HospitalsPlace: CorkOrganisation: Mercy Hospital
Garda

Man, 50s, dies in collision between motorcycle and car 

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
PODCASTS >icon
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 1, 2022

  • 4
  • 5
  • 21
  • 24
  • 25
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices