Mercy Hospital asks only urgent cases to attend after surge in seriously ill patients

The Mercy University Hospital in Cork has activated its escalation policy following a surge in seriously ill patients requiring medical attention.

It has now appealed to people not to attend its emergency department unless they are in need of urgent medical attention.

“The demand is due to an increase in the attendances of acutely ill patients,” a spokesman said.

“The hospital is appealing to the members of the public needing less urgent treatment to avail, where possible, of other care services.” It advised patients with less urgent complaints to contact their GPs or SouthDoc, in the first instance, or avail of services at the Mercy Local Injury Unit, St Mary’s Health Campus.

“The public are reminded that SouthDoc is an option for those seeking medical attention outside of working hours, while the Mercy Local Injury Unit, St Mary’s Health Campus, Gurranabraher, is open from 8am to 6pm, the Local Injury Unit at Bantry General Hospital operates between 8am and 7.30pm and the Local Injury Unit in Mallow General Hospital is open from 8am to 8pm.”

The spokesman said the hospital has implemented its escalation policy to deal with the high number of attendees at the emergency department and that while the department remains open 24/7 it is regrettable that patients will experience delays.

“However, MUH would like to stress that the clinical needs of all patients in the Emergency Department are being cared for,” he added.