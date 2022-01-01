Holiday flight diverts to Cork Airport over medical emergency

A holiday flight was forced to divert to Cork Airport on New Year's Eve after the crew declared a medical emergency.

Ryanair flight FR-7127 was travelling from Las Palmas in Gran Canaria in the Canary Islands to Dublin at the time.

Soon after entering Irish airspace, the crew of the Boeing 737-800 jet advised air traffic controllers that they might need to divert to Shannon or Cork and requested weather information for both. The crew reported they had a male passenger on board who was ‘feeling unwell’.

It’s understood that the man in his 50s had complained of chest pain during the flight and was examined by a doctor. Following that assessment, the doctor recommended that the flight divert to Cork to seek medical attention for the passenger.

After receiving the weather reports for both airports, the crew opted to divert to Cork and issued a Pan-pan radio call declaring a medical emergency. A Pan-pan call indicates to air traffic controllers that there is an urgent situation onboard an aircraft. It is less serious than a May-day distress call however.

The crew was immediately cleared direct to Cork Airport where emergency medical services had been alerted and National Ambulance Service paramedics dispatched to the airport.

The flight landed at 9.20pm and was met at the terminal by airport authorities and ambulance paramedics. The patient was assessed and treated at the airport before being transported by ambulance to Cork University Hospital for further treatment.

The flight continued its journey to Dublin at around 10.45pm.