RNLI aid in medical evacuation from Cape Clear off West Cork

Baltimore RNLI was called out to provide a medical evacuation from Cape Clear Island off the coast of West Cork.

The volunteer lifeboat crew launched their all-weather lifeboat at 9.26am yesterday, following a request to bring a doctor to the island and provide a medical evacuation.

The Baltimore all-weather lifeboat crew arrived at North Harbour in Cape Clear Island at 9.52am.

The casualty was transferred by stretcher on board the lifeboat and they departed the Island at 10.05am.

The lifeboat returned to the station in Baltimore arriving at 10.30am and the casualty was handed over to the care of HSE Ambulance crew at 10.35am.

There were five volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat, Coxswain Aidan Bushe, Mechanic Micheal Cottrell and crew members David Ryan, Kieran Collins and Jerry Smith.

The evacuation is one of a number the Baltimore RNLI have done from the island this year.

The last one was on October 10.

Kate Callanan, Baltimore RNLI Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer, said: ‘If you find yourself in a medical emergency whilst on an island don’t hesitate to call 999 or 112.

“On behalf of Baltimore RNLI Lifeboat Crew, Fundraising Committee and the Operations Team I would like to thank everyone for their support in 2021 and wish you all a very happy, healthy and safe New Year.’