Housing scheme at former Cork hospital site starts in new year

A contract worth €25m has been put out to tender for the first phase of a major housing development at the former St Kevin’s Hospital, Shanakiel site in Cork.

Planning permission has been given to the Land Development Agency (LDA) for over 260 homes on the 14-acre site on the north side of the city.

The site was badly damaged in a fire in 2017, and the development will see former hospital buildings and associated outbuildings on the site demolished.

The LDA, a commercial semi-State body, said that St Kevin’s is part of its wider mandate to develop a range of housing options, including affordable sale, cost rental and social housing.

Phase one of the project will see the delivery of 97 new homes, which includes 37 three- and four-bedroom terraced homes, 30 duplex ground floor apartments and 30 duplex upper townhouses.

Housing mix

A spokesperson for the LDA confirmed that the project would not constitute a private element and the homes would be a mix of social and affordable homes.

The new neighbourhood will also provide ‘homezones’ (where streets are prioritised to the needs of pedestrians as well as vehicles), on-street parking, tree planting and open spaces that connect throughout the development.

An artist's impression of the planned strategic housing development at the former St Kevin's hospital.

Permission was also granted for a 440 square metre creche and an outdoor play area which is expected later in the development.

The development will also see the provision of water services, such as drainage, extensive landscaping and public realm works and 114 parking spaces, 226 bicycle spaces and 13 electric vehicle charging points.

The tender documents noted that there are two buildings located on the overall site, St Kevin’s Hospital and The Chapel, which are protected structures. In the case of the Chapel, phase one works take place right next to it and care must be taken to protect the structure.

In considering the planning application, An Bord Pleanála considered the measures proposed by the developer to avoid or prevent what might otherwise be significant effects on the environment and said it is likely this will not occur.

It judged the application to be “in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area” and granted permission in April of this year.

Ownership

The St Kevin’s site is still in the ownership of the HSE, but tender documents said that it is expected the site will transfer to the LDA in the first quarter of 2021.

Demolition and other enabling works are set to take place around this time.

It is anticipated that building works will begin in the third quarter of 2022, with phases two and three of the programme to deliver the remaining housing units to get underway in 2023 and 2025, respectively.