Housing scheme at former Cork hospital site starts in new year

Over 260 homes are to be built on the 14-acre site on the north side of the Cork city
Housing scheme at former Cork hospital site starts in new year

Aerial shot of the damage caused by a fire at the former St Kevin's hospital building in Shanakiel on Cork's northside. Phase one of a major housing scheme is to get underway at the aite in the new year. Picture: Evan Shelly.

Wed, 29 Dec, 2021 - 17:00
Sean Murray

A contract worth €25m has been put out to tender for the first phase of a major housing development at the former St Kevin’s Hospital, Shanakiel site in Cork.

Planning permission has been given to the Land Development Agency (LDA) for over 260 homes on the 14-acre site on the north side of the city.

The site was badly damaged in a fire in 2017, and the development will see former hospital buildings and associated outbuildings on the site demolished.

The LDA, a commercial semi-State body, said that St Kevin’s is part of its wider mandate to develop a range of housing options, including affordable sale, cost rental and social housing.

Phase one of the project will see the delivery of 97 new homes, which includes 37 three- and four-bedroom terraced homes, 30 duplex ground floor apartments and 30 duplex upper townhouses.

Housing mix

A spokesperson for the LDA confirmed that the project would not constitute a private element and the homes would be a mix of social and affordable homes.

The new neighbourhood will also provide ‘homezones’ (where streets are prioritised to the needs of pedestrians as well as vehicles), on-street parking, tree planting and open spaces that connect throughout the development.

An artist's impression of the planned strategic housing development at the former St Kevin's hospital.
An artist's impression of the planned strategic housing development at the former St Kevin's hospital.

Permission was also granted for a 440 square metre creche and an outdoor play area which is expected later in the development.

The development will also see the provision of water services, such as drainage, extensive landscaping and public realm works and 114 parking spaces, 226 bicycle spaces and 13 electric vehicle charging points.

The tender documents noted that there are two buildings located on the overall site, St Kevin’s Hospital and The Chapel, which are protected structures. In the case of the Chapel, phase one works take place right next to it and care must be taken to protect the structure.

In considering the planning application, An Bord Pleanála considered the measures proposed by the developer to avoid or prevent what might otherwise be significant effects on the environment and said it is likely this will not occur.

It judged the application to be “in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area” and granted permission in April of this year.

Ownership

The St Kevin’s site is still in the ownership of the HSE, but tender documents said that it is expected the site will transfer to the LDA in the first quarter of 2021.

Demolition and other enabling works are set to take place around this time.

It is anticipated that building works will begin in the third quarter of 2022, with phases two and three of the programme to deliver the remaining housing units to get underway in 2023 and 2025, respectively.

Read More

Cork fire: St Kevin’s facility is ‘salvageable’, says HSE

More in this section

Jason Corbett's sister 'confident' of seeing his 'murderers back in prison' Jason Corbett's sister 'confident' of seeing his 'murderers back in prison'
Summer weather July 27th 2021 Status yellow rain warning issued for Cork and Kerry tomorrow
Gardaí renew appeal to help identify East Cork skeletal remains Gardaí renew appeal to help identify East Cork skeletal remains
ShanakielSt Kevin's Hospital#HousingHSELand Development AgencyNew HomesCork City
<p>A person has reportedly fallen at the top of Blarney Castle. </p>

Emergency services attend medical incident at Blarney Castle

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
PODCASTS >icon
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, December 25, 2021

  • 11
  • 17
  • 19
  • 23
  • 26
  • 43
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices