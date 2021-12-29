Gardaí renew appeal to help identify East Cork skeletal remains

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for help identifying the skeletal human remains which were discovered in East Cork ahead of the first anniversary of the shocking find.

Detectives have examined dozens of lines of inquiry since workmen doing clearance work along the old Midleton to Youghal rail line for a proposed greenway unearthed a skull on January 5 last.

The work was stopped and the scene sealed off and an extensive forensic and fingertip examination of the area known locally as the "tipping point" on the Shanty Path in Roxborough, about 3km east of Midleton, led to the recovery of a near-complete human skeleton.

The recovery of coffin handles and a crucifix similar to one which could be found on the lid of a coffin or which is often placed in the hands of a deceased person in a coffin, in the same area where the bones were found, led to a theory that the remains could have been buried elsewhere, exhumed illegally and then dumped in recent years at the Shanty Path.

Subsequent tests confirmed the remains were those of a female who was aged 70 or older at the time of her death, that she was between 5ft and 5ft 2in in height, was large-framed, wore dentures, and suffered from arthritis.

It is believed the woman died within the last 10 years.

A DNA profile was generated from the skeletal remains, and it was cross-referenced with the DNA database held by Forensic Science Ireland, with negative results.

The profile did not match any profiles of any registered missing person.

A member of the Garda forensic team arriving to examine the scene where the human remains were found on the old Midleton to Youghal railway line while clearing it for a greenway at Shanty Path, Midleton, East Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

Last March, gardaí released an image of a nightgown-type garment which was found with the remains in the hope it might jog people's memory.

But despite a good response from that public appeal and exhaustive enquiries, investigators are still no closer to identifying the remains, or solving the mystery as to how the woman died, and how her remains came to be found dumped alongside a disused railway line in East Cork.

A garda spokesman confirmed that gardaí investigating the discovery have examined more than 50 lines of inquiry.

He said efforts at forensic facial reconstruction – where gardaí, working with forensic scientists and artists use software to reconstruct the soft tissues onto the skull in the hope of recreating an image of the person’s face – were attempted but that those efforts “proved unsuccessful”.

“While An Garda Síochána received a positive response from the public appeal, gardaí continue to appeal with any member of the public with any information, no matter how insignificant they may feel it is to contact investigating gardaí at Midleton,” the spokesman said.

“An Garda Síochána continue to liaise with Interpol.

"An Garda Síochána continue to liaise with the coroner’s office in respect of the current safe storage of the remains and burial. The timeline for any burial is a matter for the coroner.”