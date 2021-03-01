Nightdress picture released to help solve mystery of skeletal remains in East Cork

Someone in the community must know how the female skeletal remains came to be at this locally known 'tipping point' off the Shanty Path
The nightdress discovered at the scene where skeletal remains were found on a section of the proposed Midleton to Youghal Greenway in January

Mon, 01 Mar, 2021 - 10:18
Nicole Glennon

Gardaí are appealing to the public for information on the identity of skeletal remains discovered at a construction site on the Midleton to Youghal Greenway on January 5.

The skeletal remains were discovered on the route of an old railway line on the outskirts of Midleton on January 5.

A suspected human skull was first uncovered during work at a construction site on the Midleton to Youghal Greenway just off the Shanty Path at Roxborough in Midleton, Co. Cork.

Gardaí were alerted by construction workers and a Coroner was contacted.

State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster carried out an on-site examination and subsequently completed a post mortem at Cork University Hospital.

The scene was also examined by a Forensic Anthropologist and Garda Scenes of Crime Examiners.

An incident room was established at Midleton Garda Station and a Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to oversee the investigation.

The area was extensively searched over the following nine days and the complete skeletal remains were located.

An item of clothing was also recovered which is described as a white nightdress type garment.

At this time, gardaí say forensic examinations suggest that the skeletal remains are believed to be a female with a large frame, who was 70 plus years old at the time of death and 5’ to 5’ 2” in height.

The female is believed to have worn dentures and suffered from arthritis.

House to house enquiries have been undertaken in the local area, local missing person records have been reviewed as have missing person records retained by the Garda National Missing Persons Unit and DNA samples have been compared against the National DNA Database but a positive match has not been obtained.

The investigation is ongoing and further scientific resources, including Carbon Dating have been engaged as part of the investigation.

An Garda Síochána is appealing to the public for any information, "no matter how small" they might have to help.

In a statement, gardaí said:

"Someone in the community must know how the female skeletal remains came to be at this locally known 'tipping point' off the Shanty Path at Roxborough, Midleton, Co. Cork."

"An Garda Síochána are determined to formally identify the deceased and treat her with the respect and dignity that she deserves."

"An Garda Síochána want to provide closure for a family that, at this early stage, remain unknown and ensure that the remains are brought to a final resting place."

"Any person with information can contact investigating Gardaí at the incident room at Midleton Garda Station 021 – 4621550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station."

Gardaí believe East Cork skeletal remains are female

