Ireland a stronghold for otters thanks to work of voluntary groups

Otter populations throughout Europe have seen a decline since the 1960’s, but thanks to the trojan efforts of voluntary groups such as the Cork Nature Network (CNN), Ireland remains a stronghold for “madraí uisce” (Irish for otters).

CNN’s Otter Project has been recognised by the International Otter Survival Fund as being committed to raising the profile of otters not just in Cork but all over Ireland, taking home an 'Otter Oscar' for its work.

Gill Weyman, co-founder and director of CNN, says they were “over the moon” to be recognised for their efforts by the International Otter Survival Fund. CNN took home the Otter Oscar for best group or organisation - theirs is one of the biggest dedicated to otters in Ireland and still growing.

“We've done quite a bit of work to promote the otter,” said Ms Weyman.

Some members of Cork Nature Network which won an international award (from left) Richard Keyes McDonnell, Marion Schmoranzer, Gill Weyman, Roberta Maini and Rory O'Connor pictured by the River Lee in Cork. Photo: Denis Minihane

“They are around the city and the harbour, they're everywhere really. The one species of otter in Ireland is the Eurasian otter, which is quite rare in some other European countries. Populations did crash at one time because of the pollution in waters, but there's been a lot of work across Europe to bring them back, and I think we’ve done really well,” she said.

Otters are a protected species in Ireland, and it is an offence to deliberately kill, injure or capture them, or intentionally damage or destroy their breeding and resting places. However, otters are still under threat as their habitats are encroached upon by human development, and they also face pollution from herbicides and heavy metals, and accidental deaths from road traffic and fish traps.

A central aspect of CNN’s Otter project are the walking trails around Cork which educate the public about otters and their habitats. CNN have already established two otter trails in Cork City and Bishopstown, with two more in the pipeline for Ballincollig and Youghal.

“The trails are about raising awareness of otters,” said Ms Weyman.

“They are a nocturnal species so the chances of spotting one on the trail are fairly slim, but people get the opportunity to actually learn about otters and the habitats that they are living in. Plus it’s a chance to get out in the environment anyway and feel the force of nature around us,” she said.

Otters are semi-aquatic, spending most of their time in water along coasts and riverbanks. CNN has conducted extensive research into urban otters that are living and foraging right in Cork city centre. One study identified at least 11 urban otters living in the city.

CNN has used DNA from spraints (otter faeces) to identify individual otters and their diets, and estimate population sizes, and also use infrared cameras to photograph the otters when they come out at night.

Some members of Cork Nature Network which won the 'Otter Oscar' (from left) Richard Keyes McDonnell, Marion Schmoranzer, Gill Weyman, Roberta Maini and Rory O'Connor. A central aspect of CNN’s Otter project are the walking trails around Cork which educate the public about otters and their habitats. Photo: Denis Minihane

Ms Weyman said the group is currently working on a new survey of otters in and around Cork city and harbour, using collected otter hair for DNA analysis, which she says is more reliable than spraints.

CNN has done extensive work in Blackpool, where the River Bride provides a key otter habitat, such as a citizen science survey of the Bride’s otters and an awareness campaign in local schools. Ms Weyman said they now have plans to make otter education more accessible to schools everywhere.

“We’ve recently gotten funding from Fota Wildlife Park to create an online education pack, which we're hoping to start next year, so schools will have the opportunity to use the resources to learn about the otter,” said Ms Weyman.

In February of this year, CNN had huge success with a short film they produced about Cork otters. Over 500 people attended the Zoom premiere, and the film has racked up almost 4,000 views on their Youtube channel.

Despite all CNN’s award-winning work to bring attention to Cork’s otters, Ms Weyman says the key thing to remember is that otters should never be disturbed. “Watch from afar, they don't like to be disturbed,” she said.

She added that CNN will continue to raise awareness of otters and their habitats as a crucial consideration in future planning and river management.

“Otters need good river margins, vegetation along the side of rivers is quite important. They often will reproduce and they'll have nesting areas called couches along the river banks. And it’s not just for otters, but also other aquatic species like birds and insects that live on river banks.

“When we are planning and looking at river management, we need to make sure that we do have those areas for wildlife. They are very important, and it’s really important to get across to people that we are connected to nature and everything is connected,” she said.