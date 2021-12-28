Plans for Vita Cortex site include apartments and a discount supermarket

A mixed-use residential and retail development could be on the cards for the now derelict site of what was one of Ireland’s great industrial relations struggles.

And two other long-term derelict sites in the same part of Cork city are in line for major housing projects, with key planning decisions due over the coming weeks.

An apartment block and a discount retail store have featured in pre-planning talks in relation to the future of the former Vita Cortex facility on the Kinsale Road in Cork.

The detail is contained in documents on the planning file in relation to the proposed demolition of the former factory, which announced its closure in late 2011 prompting a staff sit-in over the terms of their redundancy.

The sit-in lasted a marathon 139-days, finally ending in May 2012 when the workers emerged victorious.

The dispute gained national and international headlines, and was, at the time, one of the longest-running industrial relations disputes in modern Irish history.

The site was declared derelict in 2017 and it has lain idle since.

Planning application lodged

However, a planning application from a company called Faithbrook Ltd seeking permission for the demolition of the former Vita Cortex structures and outbuildings on the Kinsale Road and Pearse Road was lodged last month.

The proposed development would cover an area of almost 6,000 sq metres, as well as areas of hardstanding and car parking. The existing ESB substation on the site will remain in place.

The overall site area is just over 12,062sq m.

The documents on the planning file show that pre-planning talks took place last March between city officials and representatives of a Galway-based development company, Alber Homes, and a representative of Lidl, in relation to the demolition and future development of the site.

The documents record that the proposal under discussion at the meeting was the demolition of the former Vita Cortex facility, and the construction of a four-storey apartment building and a Lidl.

A spokesperson for Lidl said: “At this point in time we have no comment to make on this site.”

A planning decision on the application for demolition is due by the middle of January. Any future development of the site will require a separate planning application.

Further derelict site development

Meanwhile, councillors have been told there is progress in relation to two other long-term derelict and eyesore sites in the local area — the former Manhattan Bar, on Lower Friar’s Walk, and the former CMP site on the Tramore Road.

In response to a question from Sinn Féin Cllr Fiona Kerins, the council’s director of services in the strategic and economic development directorate Fearghal Reidy said the council is engaging with the owners of the former Manhattan Bar which was placed on the Derelict Sites Register in 2019.

The site was sold during 2020 and council officials engaged with the site representatives.

Last April, Rutland Street Properties applied for planning to demolish the pub and build a four-storey, 26-unit apartment block with 14 one-bed, 10 two-bed, and two three-bed apartments, as well as car parking spaces.

Planners requested further information, which was received in early December, and a decision is due in early January.

“We will continue to monitor the progress of this site and work with the new site owners,” Mr Reidy said.

And following a vote on a variation of the Cork City Development Plan 2015-2021 in November 2019, which changed the zoning of the CMP site from ‘Light Industrial’ to ‘Residential, Local Services and Institutional Uses’, Watfore Ltd embarked on a pre-application consultation process with An Bord Pleanála under the Strategic Housing Development (SHD) process for 706 apartments, a childcare facility and associated site works.

“This may lead to a full SHD planning application being lodged with the Bórd,” Mr Reidy said.