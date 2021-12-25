Number of Covid patients in hospital drops to lowest total in 10 weeks

Number of Covid patients in hospital drops to lowest total in 10 weeks

This morning’s figure is the lowest recorded since October 9, when there were 353 people hospitalised with the virus. File Picture: PA

Sat, 25 Dec, 2021 - 10:27
Steven Heaney

378 patients with Covid-19 were being treated in hospitals around the country as of 8am this morning - a drop of 15 compared with yesterday’s total.

This morning’s figure is the lowest recorded since October 9, when there were 353 people hospitalised with the virus.

Meanwhile, vaccination centres around the country will be closed for Christmas Day and St Stephen’s Day, but will reopen on Monday, December 27.

However, PCR testing centres will be open today and tomorrow, though they will be operating at a slightly reduced capacity.

To date, roughly 2,000,000 Covid-19 booster jabs have been administered in Ireland.

According to the chair of the High-Level Task Force on Covid-19 Vaccination, Professor Brian MacCraith, some 400,000 boosters were administered this week alone.

In a tweet yesterday, Prof MacCraith expressed his gratitude to GP practices, Defence Forces personnel and all of those who have helped facilitate the booster rollout so far.

Yesterday afternoon, a further 11,182 new cases of Covid-19 were reported by health officials yesterday afternoon - the highest daily figure of the pandemic so far.

According to health officials, the Omicron Covid-19 variant now accounts for 83% of infections.

Read More

Christmas celebrations continue across world despite shadow cast by Covid

More in this section

Children urged to go to bed as Santa brings gifts to Ireland Children urged to go to bed as Santa brings gifts to Ireland
Garda Woman, 40s, fatally assaulted in Wicklow
Spruce branch with drops of dew, close up Here's what weather conditions you can expect for Christmas Day and St Stephen's Day
HospitalsHealthVaccine#COVID-19
Number of Covid patients in hospital drops to lowest total in 10 weeks

Marty Morrissey thanks public for outpouring of 'wonderful love and support' since his mother's death

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
PODCASTS >icon
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices