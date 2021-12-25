Number of Covid patients in hospital drops to lowest total in 10 weeks

378 patients with Covid-19 were being treated in hospitals around the country as of 8am this morning - a drop of 15 compared with yesterday’s total.

This morning’s figure is the lowest recorded since October 9, when there were 353 people hospitalised with the virus.

Meanwhile, vaccination centres around the country will be closed for Christmas Day and St Stephen’s Day, but will reopen on Monday, December 27.

However, PCR testing centres will be open today and tomorrow, though they will be operating at a slightly reduced capacity.

To date, roughly 2,000,000 Covid-19 booster jabs have been administered in Ireland.

According to the chair of the High-Level Task Force on Covid-19 Vaccination, Professor Brian MacCraith, some 400,000 boosters were administered this week alone.

In a tweet yesterday, Prof MacCraith expressed his gratitude to GP practices, Defence Forces personnel and all of those who have helped facilitate the booster rollout so far.

At the end of a remarkable week:

💉 >400k doses administered

💉 ~2m boosters/3rd doses now given



Gratitude is due to so many:

Vaccinator teams in VCs

GPs & Practice Nurses

Community Pharmacies

Defence Forces

NAS

Volunteers@HSELive@roinnslainte

& many more! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/e0PtBtC2O6 — Brian MacCraith (@muirtheimhne) December 24, 2021

Yesterday afternoon, a further 11,182 new cases of Covid-19 were reported by health officials yesterday afternoon - the highest daily figure of the pandemic so far.

According to health officials, the Omicron Covid-19 variant now accounts for 83% of infections.