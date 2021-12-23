WATCH: Fireworks light up Cork sky ahead of Christmas

It took place in the city at 8.30pm as part of the sold-out ‘Magic Nights By The Lee - A Winter Solstice’ live events series, funded through the Government’s Local Live Performance Programming Scheme
A spectacular finale display of fireworks to mark the end of the Cobh People's Regatta as seen from Crosshaven Co. Cork.- Picture: David Creedon / Anzenberger

Thu, 23 Dec, 2021 - 21:24

Cork city was illuminated tonight with a public fireworks display.

The Good Room, in association with Cork City Council, are behind the public fireworks display.

It took place in the city at 8.30pm as part of the sold-out ‘Magic Nights By The Lee - A Winter Solstice’ live events series, funded through the Government’s Local Live Performance Programming Scheme.

The fireworks show, staged by Rocket Pyrotechnics, lit up the dark winter skies, drawing the three-night live music and comedy series to a close with pyrotechnics on display across the city.

For those outside the city, the firework display were live streamed on Cork’s RedFM and The Good Room Facebook pages.

