Hillwalkers asked not to bring dogs after spate of sheep attacks in Tipperary

A recent series of fatal attacks on sheep in Tipperary uplands has prompted Mountaineering Ireland to issue an appeal to walkers “not to take dogs onto the hills” over the Christmas and New Year holidays.

More than 30 sheep were killed, others were injured, and some animals remain missing after the series of attacks last week by a stray dog, Mountaineering Ireland, the national representative body for hillwalkers and climbers, said.

The incidents occurred in the vicinity of Knockmeal and Crohan West in the Knockmealdowns, close to Newcastle in Co Tipperary.

Bridget King from King’s Yard and her husband, Stephen Ryan, who have an out-farm at Crohan, were among the landowners affected.

Mountaineering Ireland said that the couple are well known to walkers for the welcome they provide at their farm south of Galtymore, the highest peak in the Galtee Mountains.

“We have seen too many people go up with the dog on a lead, and then leave them off up the hill,” Bridget pointed out.

“This is happening more since [the start of] Covid-19. The message is simple, do not bring dogs up the mountain, there are many tracks in the forest and looped walks away from livestock where people can take their dogs,” she said.

“This is an animal welfare issue; many people do not realise the suffering their dog can cause to sheep and also to wildlife,” Ryan added.

It happens so quickly and easily, sheep will run from a dog and the dog gives chase. That’s enough to cause harm to the sheep — sheep may die from the stress, or from injuries caused, some also get caught in briars or wire.

Mountaineering Ireland access and conservation officer, Helen Lawless, acknowledged that many people are really looking forward to getting up the mountains over the holidays.

“It is one of the best ways to relax or to meet with friends in these times, but please do not take dogs into upland areas,” Lawless said.

“The failure of a minority of dog owners to keep their dogs under control means that dogs are not welcome in most upland areas,” she said.

Mountaineering Ireland is appealing to anyone who was in the Crohan West to Knockmeal area of the Knockmealdowns over the last week to contact the Gardaí in Cahir, Co Tipperary, with any relevant information they may have, however insignificant it might seem, in relation to the attacks on sheep.

Cahir Garda Station can be contacted on 052-7445630.