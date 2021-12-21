Cork coastal village 'in crisis because of its popularity'

A masterplan is to be drawn up to address a number of issues in a Co. Cork harbourside tourist mecca which has become a victim of its own success.

Plans are to be drawn up by Cork County Council to work with Failté Ireland, bus operators and the community in Baltimore to address traffic problems and to enhance the tourist-offering there.

The village and its nearby islands proved to be one of the most popular destinations in the country for visitors when lockdowns eased last year and this is expected to be the case again this summer if Covid-19 permits.

Fianna Fáil councillor Joe Carroll said that Baltimore is suffering from serious traffic congestion and parking problems as a result of an influx of people who visit on a casual basis, or come to stay in holiday homes in the area.

He told council officials that more than 10 years ago he had asked for the main road into the village to be widened and that council engineers agreed with him that this needs to be done.

He also said that there weren't enough parking spaces in the village for day-trippers, those staying for weekends and those who get ferries from Baltimore to stay on Sherkin Island or Cape Clear.

Mr Carroll said as a result of this many visitors were getting parking tickets from the gardaí and that wasn't ideal when Baltimore relies heavily on tourism.

He added that buses had been stopped going down to the pier to drop off people because of congestion, which wasn't ideal either.

Failté Ireland land at Bull Point

“The village is in crisis because of its popularity. The council really needs to up its game. I want to see the problems addressed before next summer,” Mr Carroll told senior local authority officials.

He added that land at Bull Point, which is in the ownership of Failté Ireland and the only vacant land close to the village core, should be utilised for parking and the creation of further amenities.

Fine Gael councillor Karen Coakley “implored” the council to work with the community council “as they are the people who know what's going on.”

She added that the village was sometimes so congested it's hampering members of Baltimore RNLI reacting to emergency call-outs.

Assistant county chief executive Clodagh Henehan said she and her officials would meet with members of the local community council, bus and coach operators and with representatives from Failté Ireland to discuss the issues and possible responses to them.

She said there are 230 on-street parking spaces in Baltimore, more than any other village in the region, but acknowledged that there is “huge pressure” on the village during the summer in particular.

Ms Henehan said that she'd already been in discussion with Failté Ireland on Bull Point and will continue to seek options for its development.

She described the discussions as being “in their early days” and while some legal issues need to be ironed out in relation to that land she's hopeful of positive news on its future development this year.

Ms Henehan added that further enhancement of Baltimore could be funded by grant aid under the Village Enhancement Scheme.