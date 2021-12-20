Tipperary woman fined for cruelty to 'abandoned, frightened and forgotten' dog

A woman has been convicted on four counts of animal cruelty by Nenagh District Court.

The woman with an address in Co. Tipperary was fined a total of €400, ordered to pay €750 in court costs and €196.22 in ISPCA costs. The defendant did not appear in court and was not represented.

The case was in relation to a female dog, Penny, who was removed from her property on November 12, 2019.

The court heard that Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) Animal Welfare Inspector Emma Carroll first attended the property on November 13, 2019, in response to a report of the potential abandonment of a dog.

She discovered a small white dog who was very matted and disheveled in the back garden which was filled with rubbish, faeces as well as urine-soaked bedding. Inspector Carroll left a notice to make urgent contact. She sealed the property and upon her return 24 hours later, the property remained sealed.

The dog was seized and immediately brought for a veterinary examination. The young dog was found to be severely matted and had saliva staining. Antibiotics were administered due to coughing and the dog received a badly needed groom.

The veterinary practitioner who examined the dog gave evidence in court of the clinical examination of the dog and her findings. It was the professional opinion of the vet that the dog was neglected upon questioning.

The woman had alleged that her estranged husband was responsible for the cleanliness of the garden. Photo via ISPCA on Twitter

The defendant contacted Inspector Carroll on November 18 of the same year to meet her at another address. The woman claimed she had been ill, that her neighbours were to feed the dog but conceded that no official arrangement was made. The woman said that no one had visited the dog on the 13th but that her partner was there that morning.

She also alleged that her estranged husband was responsible for the cleanliness of the garden. The defendant surrendered Penny to the care of the ISPCA.

Judge Elizabeth McGrath said that she was “satisfied by the evidence before the court.” Inspector Carroll added: “I was extremely shocked and saddened to see the living conditions Penny was subjected to. Abandoned, frightened and forgotten about. Thankfully a kind-hearted animal lover alerted us to her plight allowing us to save her from further neglect and suffering.

“Penny has since been responsibly re-homed to a loving family where she is now living her best lapdog life and is loved and treasured.

“There will be many more neglected animals who will need to be rescued and our frontline work is in need more than ever.”

The ISPCA encourages members of the public to continue reporting any animal welfare concerns online or by contacting the National Animal Cruelty Helpline on 0818 515 515 or by emailing helpline@ispca.ie.