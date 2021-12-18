Cork doctor tells of a 'Christmas miracle' facilitated by a visit from Roy Keane

'I hope Roy Keane knows the huge impact he has had on so many lives. I'm sure this is just one example'
Former Manchester United and Ireland Captain, Roy Keane. Picture: Dan Linehan

Sat, 18 Dec, 2021 - 12:01
Steven Heaney

A Cork doctor has recalled how an unannounced visit from Roy Keane to a paediatrics ward, decades ago, helped a young child recover from a serious illness.

In a video posted to her TikTok and Twitter accounts, Dr Niamh Ni Loinsigh shared a short appreciative story of what she considers "a Christmas miracle" involving the former Ireland international.

"I have debated long and hard about putting this video on this platform, but you know what? People need to hear something nice.

"This is a Roy Keane appreciation post," she said, beginning her story.

Prefacing her video, Dr Ni Lionsigh issued a 'trigger warning' as she would be discussing childhood illness in the video.

She also joked that Roy Keane may himself be something of a trigger for some viewers.

"Most of you know that Roy Keane is a hero in Cork," she said.

"But the closest thing I ever witnessed to a Christmas miracle was facilitated, I think, by Rory Keane."

In the video, Dr Ni Lionsigh went on to explain how, 20 years ago, she and her colleagues were looking after a child patient who was "very, very unwell."

Miracle

"It came to a point where we weren’t really sure if they were going to make it," she said.

Then, "unannounced, and without any fanfare" Roy Keane paid an informal visit to the children’s ward where the young patient was receiving treatment. After speaking with the child and some other patients, Roy Keane would slip out of the ward as quietly as he had arrived.

Later that month, Dr Ni Lionsigh received a call from a professor of pediatrics on Christmas Eve. 

Her colleague was in tears as he began to speak, and so Dr Ni Lionsigh feared the worst.

Amazingly, the professor informed her that the ill child's condition was "completely better" and that he was soon going home.

Dr Ni Lionsigh believes that the visit from the former Manchester United captain gave the child in question "the boost and the energy that they needed to just keep going a little bit more."

"I hope Roy Keane knows the huge impact he has had on so many lives. I'm sure this is just one example," she said.

"So thanks, Roy."

Investigation after car collides with stationary cyclist in Cork

