Culture at one Cork mental health unit reminiscent of model of care 30 years ago, report finds

The culture in one mental unit in Cork was reminiscent “of a model of mental health care provided thirty or more years ago”, according to a report published by the Mental Health Commission (MHC).

The MHC said it had found significant risks and a number of systemic issues at two inpatient mental health centres in Cork — Carraig Mór in Shanakiel and St Stephen’s Hospital north of Cork City.

In the case of St Stephen’s, the serious nature of the issues identified meant it was the subject of a focussed inspection 10 days after its annual inspection in July.

The MHC said these two reports are the latest in a series which have highlighted concerns in a total of five centres in the Cork area this year.

St Stephen’s, with a total of 87 beds, was found to have eight non-compliances on inspection despite an overall compliance rating of 74%, including a critical non-compliance relating to individual care planning and another on a risk management regulation.

The centre also received a high-risk non-compliance for the regulation on premises for reasons that included the discovery of dirty and discoloured external walls, that the walls and skirting boards in some bedrooms needed painting, and that floor coverings in some showers had come loose, the MHC said.

There were also unpleasant odours in two bathrooms, curtains were missing from one bedroom; and some wardrobes were too small to store residents’ belongings.

In the case of unit 3, the later focused inspection report found a system of governance that was “inexplicable”.

Nursing staff under different management cared for residents of this unit, and this governance arrangement had a detrimental effect on the residents.

Dr Susan Finnerty, inspector of mental health services, said: “There was a general attitude of negativity about the possibility of improvement in the lives of the residents.

“There was an emphasis on what they could not do, their potential for aggression, and the fact that they would always require this type of care.

"This resulted in limited therapeutic input for these residents, absence of care based on recovery principles, and an environment that was stark and lacking in comfort.

“It should really go without saying that we need to completely remove any last vestiges of this attitude and approach to mental health care from our services.”

Carraig Mór, meanwhile, was reduced from an 18-bed psychiatric intensive care unit to a 10-bed unit to “improve privacy dignity issues for residents and while critical and necessary construction works to upgrade the unit were ongoing,” the MHC said.

One high-risk non compliance was identified related to individual care plans, but it received an overall compliance rate of 91%.

In response, Cork Kerry Community Healthcare said: "We accept the reports of the Mental Health Commission published today, and work is already well underway on each of the recommendations made by the Commission.

"Since these visits by the Mental Health Commission, a significant amount of planning and work has gone into improving not just the buildings at Carraig Mór and St Stephen’s, but also at a number of other mental health units in Cork.

"We acknowledge that many mental health residential buildings in Cork are now old, and in need of investment.

"Interim remedial work is planned for units including St Stephen’s and Carraig Mór, and design work has started for this building work."