Give boosters to young people who got Janssen, say Cork pharmacists

Young people who got the Janssen vaccine should be given a booster from pharmacies so they can stay safe over Christmas.

That is according to pharmacists in Cork frustrated at being limited to vaccinating over-50s, pregnant women, healthcare workers, and people of any age at high risk from Covid-19.

Over the summer 236,559 Janssen doses were given; mainly to people in their 20s and late teens.

It has since emerged protection wanes more quickly with this vaccine than others used in Ireland.

“I feel a sense of responsibility to the Janssen cohort, I feel we stood over that vaccine in the summer,” said Mairéad Reen, from Reens Life Pharmacy in Millstreet.

They are coming home to their parents now, finishing college and finishing work. They will be socialising.

Ms Reen said the latest advice does move younger people up a little as she can boost them in line with people in their 30s, but she cannot predict when that will open.

“Now you have their parents standing in front of you, and saying ‘he had the Janssen, he got it here’ and they are looking for the booster,” she said, adding she is turning people down on the phone every day this week.

Ger Browne in Carrigtwohill Pharmacy said it does not make sense GPs were told this week they can offer boosters to younger people when most people in their 20s do not have a GP.

“They are falling through the gap, they are well over their time-period now,” he said.

“If pharmacies were allowed to do it, most likely this weekend people could be done and then not worried about what they’re bringing home.”

The image of a “cocooning person” tends to be older, but he has also met quite young people who have been isolating.

You have people who have been isolating for so long, and been so careful they are a bit scared to go into town now for a booster.

"Some young people have been traumatised by the whole thing and they are not up for going into town,” he said.

These people would benefit from easier access to boosters locally rather than waiting for mass vaccination centres to reach this age group, he said.

All pharmacies are getting an extra delivery of booster doses this week, and both pharmacists said they have enough to take care of their vulnerable customers and younger people.

They also raised transport as an issue, saying pharmacies or GPs offer a better option for many than getting to the vaccination centre at City Hall in Cork.