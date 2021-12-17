Food Safety Authority issues full recall of meat products from Cork company

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a full recall of all meat products from a Cork company.

It is the second recall of products this year relating to Ballinwillin House and Ballinwillin House Farm in Mitchelstown.

In March 2021, the FSAI issued a recall of some meat products because the company was not approved for production of minced meat or meat preparations at that time.

All venison, wild boar, and goat minced meat and meat preparations were recalled at the time because they were processed in an establishment that was not approved for the production of minced meat or meat preparations.

"The products were produced without relevant HACCP [Hazard Analysis & Critical Control Point] based procedures and were not subject to official controls," the FSAI said at the time.

The company has not been approved to process meat since April 2021, the FSAI said.

This latest recall was made because the company was processing meat products in an unapproved establishment, and not subject to official controls, the FSAI said.

The list of products in the recall, issued on Wednesday, is extensive and includes varieties of beef, venison, lamb, pheasant, mallard, boar, pork, and goat.

The recall applies to manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, caterers, and retailers.

Wholesalers and distributors have been asked to contact their customers and recall all products of animal origin from Ballinwillin House and Ballinwillin House Farm.

Retailers have been requested to remove all products of animal origin from Ballinwillin House/Ballinwillin House Farm from sale and to display a point-of-sale recall notice in stores where these products were sold.

Caterers have been advised not use any products of animal origin, and consumers are advised not to eat any product of animal origin, from the same company.

Ballinwillin House Farm described itself as the "only combined organic venison, wild boar, and goat farm in Ireland and the UK".

It has what it describes as an on-site boutique B&B, and an online organic venison and wild boar farm shop.