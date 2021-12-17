Father and son quackers about ducks install feeder at the Lough

Meet the father and son whose lockdown project will ensure the ducks of Cork enjoy a balanced, healthy diet.

Matthew Knight, who lives in Carrigaline, said his son, Oscar, two, enjoyed feeding the ducks so much during their walks together during lockdown that he decided to do something for their feathered friends and for the community.

So he invented and built a coin-operated duck feed dispenser, and a second one which features a wireless payment option.

“It’s something for the community that I hope will be enjoyed by the public but will also benefit the wildlife,” he said.

Matthew, who is originally from Britain, and moved back to Cork with his Cork-born wife just before lockdown, said he realised that many people were feeding bread to the birds, unaware of the harm this can do to their health and the water.

“So that’s where the journey, the Duck Feed Initiative, began,” he said.

Many people don’t realise the damage feeding bread to ducks and swans can do. So I had this idea that if there was something there that could dispense high-quality feed, it might encourage people to ditch the bread.

Matthew, who runs his own financial consultancy business, designed and built the first device which was installed near his home in Carrigaline.

It was such a success that he built another one with a wireless payment option, and approached Cork City Council with a proposal to install it at the Lough.

Council parks and recreation spokesman Stephen Scully said the council was delighted to help.

"We had an outbreak of botulism at the Lough a few years ago which was due in part to excessive feeding of bread to birds and swans.

"Bread damages their digestive system, it damages swans’ plumage, and it damages water quality," he said.

Stephen Scully of Cork City Council with Matthew Knight from Carrigaline and his son Oscar, at the new duck feeder. Picture: David Keane

With a tap of a credit card or smartphone, the machine dispenses a generous handful of high-protein pellets. It will send a message to Matthew when the feed runs low and he will restock it.

He said it's a not-for-profit venture, with the money being used to replenish the feed, and any excess being used to improve the Lough.

He also encouraged people to continue supporting the local Lough pet shop which also sells feed.

“The machine isn’t there to compete with others who may be providing bird feed. They have their loyal customers," he said.

The venture has generated huge interest from local authorities and communities in Ireland and Britain.

Matthew said he'd like to see the idea expand, but he said there’s a lot of work and expense involved.

"I do want to do it. I just have to find a way to do it,” he said.