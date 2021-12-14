New funding to cut journey times on Cork to Dublin rail line by 8 to 10 minutes

The funding will also “enhance the climate resilience of the rail network” and will see minor upgrades to the Limerick Junction/Waterford line
The Government has announced that €91.5m will be spent on improving the Cork to Dublin line.. Picture: Dan LInehan

Tue, 14 Dec, 2021 - 16:11
Steve Neville

Improvements to the Cork Dublin railway line will cut journey times by eight to 10 minutes.

It comes as the Government approved additional funding of €94.5m for the heavy rail network.

The vast majority of the funding, some €91.5m, will be spent on improving the Cork to Dublin line.

The increased funding is proposed for Iarnród Éireann and will be assigned to the existing Infrastructure Manager Multi Annual Contract (IMMAC) which provides the funding and governance oversight framework for the rail network and its infrastructure.

The funding will also “enhance the climate resilience of the rail network” and will see minor upgrades to the Limerick Junction/Waterford line.

The IMMAC sets out a five-year contractual arrangement between the Transport Minister and Iarnród Éireann which inter alia sets out the Exchequer funding profile for the rail network and, for the contract period 2020-2024, amounts to an investment of €1.027bn.

It comes as a landmark deal was announced yesterday that will see 750 new rail carriages for Dublin's Dart system, including 95 electric-powered in the next three years.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said the Government has made a clear commitment to public transport in the Programme for Government and the National Development Plan.

“Yesterday we made a big commitment to the DART+ Fleet, and today we are demonstrating our commitment to mainline rail services, both of which will help us achieve our climate goals.

“Today’s funding will also provide an enhanced passenger service on the Dublin Cork line, and encourage more people to switch from car to rail.” 

Jim Meade, Chief Executive of Iarnród Éireann, welcomed the funding adding that it will create 150 additional jobs in 2022.

