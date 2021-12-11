Arson-damaged Cork hotel to be regenerated

Arson-damaged Cork hotel to be regenerated

The former Central Hotel in Mallow, Co Cork.

Sat, 11 Dec, 2021 - 14:48
Sean O’Riordan

A former hotel that has been the subject of arson attacks and has lain idle for a number of years looks set to be regenerated.

Mallow-based developer Pat Shine is to lodge plans with Cork County Council to redevelop the town's former Central Hotel.

The building was listed as a protected structure, but such was the repeated damage done to it over the years, Cork County Council officials decided to get that designation lifted.

It's understood the developer wants to reopen it as a hotel, which will incorporate a roof-top restaurant and use some of the building for ground floor retail units, which will face onto Davis Street.

New lease of life

Fianna Fáil councillor Pat Hayes, a local businessman who has been working closely with Mr Shine on the project, said the building is going to get a new lease of life.

He said Mr Shine's outline proposals would be the subject of more extensive negotiations with council officials before an official planning application is lodged by the developer, especially as the building is still an important historic structure and so central to the town.

A number of councillors had urged officials to delist the building from its protective status to ensure it would attract some form of redevelopment.

At a meeting of the Kanturk/Mallow Municipal District Council, Mr Hayes paid tribute to his fellow councillors and officials for getting the building delisted and allowing the regeneration project to proceed.

“This is a huge boost for Mallow and a very positive development for the town. This is a crucially important site and it's vitally important that a new development there will enhance its architectural value to Mallow,” Mr Hayes said.

 Fianna Fail councillor Geraóid Murphy said that while some people may have wanted the existing building to remain in place, its poor condition meant that demolition and rebuilding is the only viable alternative.

“The ball is now firmly in the court of the owner and Cork County Council should look to facilitate whatever action he is willing to take within reason,” Mr Murphy said.

Fine Gael councillor Liam Madden also praised council officials for their input, saying their advice led to the building being delisted for protection purposes.

Read More

Walk-in vaccination centre reaches capacity before 11.30am

More in this section

99-year-old twin sisters celebrate their birthday in Cork nursing home 99-year-old twin sisters celebrate their birthday in Cork nursing home
'That’s not how you treat people' - Fears for 100 jobs at West Cork company 'That’s not how you treat people' - Fears for 100 jobs at West Cork company
Kerry footballers have convictions overturned for violent assault Kerry footballers have convictions overturned for violent assault
regenerationfianna failFine Gael#Rural AffairsPlace: MallowPlace: CorkPlace: Central HotelPerson: Pat HayesPerson: Geraoid MurphyPerson: Liam MaddenPerson: Pat ShineOrganisation: Cork County Council
<p>Annesgrove, Aherla Beg, is understood to have been bought by a Cork City businessman.</p>

Period Cork home that claims to have rested the body of Michael Collins sold for €2.9m

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, December 8, 2021

  • 3
  • 15
  • 19
  • 23
  • 31
  • 39
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices