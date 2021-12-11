Arson-damaged Cork hotel to be regenerated

A former hotel that has been the subject of arson attacks and has lain idle for a number of years looks set to be regenerated.

Mallow-based developer Pat Shine is to lodge plans with Cork County Council to redevelop the town's former Central Hotel.

The building was listed as a protected structure, but such was the repeated damage done to it over the years, Cork County Council officials decided to get that designation lifted.

It's understood the developer wants to reopen it as a hotel, which will incorporate a roof-top restaurant and use some of the building for ground floor retail units, which will face onto Davis Street.

New lease of life

Fianna Fáil councillor Pat Hayes, a local businessman who has been working closely with Mr Shine on the project, said the building is going to get a new lease of life.

He said Mr Shine's outline proposals would be the subject of more extensive negotiations with council officials before an official planning application is lodged by the developer, especially as the building is still an important historic structure and so central to the town.

A number of councillors had urged officials to delist the building from its protective status to ensure it would attract some form of redevelopment.

At a meeting of the Kanturk/Mallow Municipal District Council, Mr Hayes paid tribute to his fellow councillors and officials for getting the building delisted and allowing the regeneration project to proceed.

“This is a huge boost for Mallow and a very positive development for the town. This is a crucially important site and it's vitally important that a new development there will enhance its architectural value to Mallow,” Mr Hayes said.

Fianna Fail councillor Geraóid Murphy said that while some people may have wanted the existing building to remain in place, its poor condition meant that demolition and rebuilding is the only viable alternative.

“The ball is now firmly in the court of the owner and Cork County Council should look to facilitate whatever action he is willing to take within reason,” Mr Murphy said.

Fine Gael councillor Liam Madden also praised council officials for their input, saying their advice led to the building being delisted for protection purposes.