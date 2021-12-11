Period Cork home that claims to have rested the body of Michael Collins sold for €2.9m

A period Co Cork home and farm which claims a link to the day of Michael Collins' death 99 years ago, has been sold for €2.9m.

Annesgrove, Aherla Beg, a rundown period home just 20 minutes west of Cork City and Ballincollig, is understood to have been bought by a city businessman who will renovate the property as a private family estate. It has two houses, a quarry, some forestry, and intact but abandoned 19th-century whitewashed farm buildings.

Historic Annesgrove had been in the hands of the Kenneally family for two generations. It was sold on behalf of the estate of the late Colm Kenneally, who had owned Cruises Hotel in Limerick City, among other businesses.

There is a local and family claim that the body of Michael Collins had been brought to Annesgrove and rested there before being removed to Shanakiel in Cork City in August 1922, after his assassination at Béal na Bláth.

That claim, however, is historically unverified, and several other 'safe' houses in the wider Macroom/Aherla area also have made similar assertions.

The sale of the property was held at the Cork Airport International Hotel and attracted six interested parties. It was seen through by estate agent Maurice Cohalan, who brought it to the open market in September, with a €2.5m guide price. Interest quickly consolidated and bidding started at the private disposal at €2.35m, eventually selling for €2.9m.

“Land is land, it holds value and as the saying goes 'they are making no more of it': there was farmer interest but it was wider than that. It was all Irish interest, some from those living overseas,” said Mr Cohalan. He said the deal had been rapidly done via the private bidding process.

He said it had been bought by a solicitor in trust for a Cork buyer, who he understood intended to restore the 3,500sq ft house.

Other unrelated sources said the buyer was a city-based businessman with retail investments and that a local farmer was among the top underbidders.