Marty Morrissey to be given 'time and space' after death of his mother, RTÉ confirms

Devastated Marty Morrissey will be given “time and space” to deal with the death of his mother, RTÉ director general Dee Forbes has said.

Peggy Morrissey, who was in her 90s, died in a single-vehicle crash at Annagh, Miltown Malbay, Co. Clare, at around 12:30am on Tuesday morning. According to a statement by gardaí, she was the sole occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Morrissey has not commented about his mother’s death.

In a statement issued on behalf of RTÉ, Ms Forbes said: "We were shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden passing of our colleague, Marty Morrissey's beloved mother, Peggy.

“We have been in touch with Marty to offer him our sincere condolences but also to offer him our support and to afford him the time and space to come to terms with his tragic loss.

“Our thoughts are with Marty and his family and close friends at this saddest of times".

Mr Morrissey has always spoken fondly about his mother, who he was in contact with almost every day and with whom he had spent a lot of time during the pandemic, to look after her.

He said in a recent interview: "I had no option but to keep an eye on her, which meant that I was spending an awful lot of time there and trying to keep away from people and all that sort of thing."

Her motto has always been not to get a big head and keep your feet on the ground.

Or she might ask ‘Would you ever come back home and go back teaching?’".

Mr Morrissey has said the sudden death in December 2004 of his father hit him hard because he is an only child.

"When Dad died, I suddenly realised I don't have a brother or sister who will keep an eye on things when you are away," he said in a recent interview.

“It was sudden, even though he had two heart attacks six years earlier. And his death has changed so much.

"Whenever I now hear of someone with a small family losing a parent I empathise with them."

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to yesterday’s morning’s accident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda station on 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.