Woman falls from balcony in Cork city centre

A young woman has been rushed to hospital after falling three storeys from a property in Cork city centre this morning.
Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident which occurred at a property on Meade St, off Sullivan’s Quay, shortly before 9am.
The woman, who is believed to be aged in her late 20s or early 30s, suffered multiple injuries after falling from a balcony onto the street below.
The alarm was raised and paramedics from the National Ambulance Service and gardaí rushed to the scene.
A unit of Cork City Fire Brigade was also requested to assist in the operation.
The woman was slipping in and out of consciousness and was taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment for what were described as serious but not life-threatening injuries.
The scene has been sealed off as part of the garda investigation.