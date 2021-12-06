Fact check: Social media video of 'fireworks in Cork school' is actually from Kazakhstan

A video that has circulated widely on social media and has been forwarded hundreds of times in WhatsApp groups, showing fireworks exploding during a school play, has been debunked.
The video that purported to show "fireworks going off in a Crosshaven school" is actually from 2018, and from a nursery school in Kazakhstan.
The incident recently resurfaced on Reddit over the weekend and was investigated by Kazakh police at the time.
It is understood no one was seriously injured or taken to the hospital after the incident.
It has been suggested that the school may have been wrongly supplied with outdoor fireworks rather than safer, smaller indoor pyrotechnics.