The video which is currently circulating on social media and WhatsApp groups, was purported to have been filmed in Crosshaven
Fact check: Social media video of 'fireworks in Cork school' is actually from Kazakhstan

A screenshot from the video of fireworks going off in a school in Kazakhstan.

Mon, 06 Dec, 2021 - 21:17
Caitlín Griffin

A video that has circulated widely on social media and has been forwarded hundreds of times in WhatsApp groups, showing fireworks exploding during a school play, has been debunked.

The video that purported to show "fireworks going off in a Crosshaven school" is actually from 2018, and from a nursery school in Kazakhstan.

Some viewers may find the following video distressing

The incident recently resurfaced on Reddit over the weekend and was investigated by Kazakh police at the time.

It is understood no one was seriously injured or taken to the hospital after the incident.

It has been suggested that the school may have been wrongly supplied with outdoor fireworks rather than safer, smaller indoor pyrotechnics.

Storm Barra: Creches, Schools and third-level institutions in 12 counties ordered to close tomorrow

