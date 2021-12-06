Woman, 60s, seriously injured in multi-vehicle collision on M7 in Tipperary

Mon, 06 Dec, 2021 - 20:55
Caitlín Griffin

A woman has been seriously injured following a multi-vehicle collision on the M7 earlier today.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene this afternoon near Ballywilliam in Nenagh, Co.Tipperary. 

The collision involved a number of cars and a truck.

A driver from one of these cars, a woman aged in her 60s, has since been taken to University Hospital Limerick where she is receiving treatment for serious injuries. 

Two other women are also being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No other serious injuries have been reported at this time.

The M7 will remain closed between Junction 26 at Nenagh and Junction 27 at Birdhill overnight, where a technical examination will be completed tomorrow. Local diversions are currently in place.

