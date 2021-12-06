Woman, 60s, seriously injured in multi-vehicle collision on M7 in Tipperary

A woman has been seriously injured following a multi-vehicle collision on the M7 earlier today.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene this afternoon near Ballywilliam in Nenagh, Co.Tipperary.
The collision involved a number of cars and a truck.
A driver from one of these cars, a woman aged in her 60s, has since been taken to University Hospital Limerick where she is receiving treatment for serious injuries.
Two other women are also being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
No other serious injuries have been reported at this time.
The M7 will remain closed between Junction 26 at Nenagh and Junction 27 at Birdhill overnight, where a technical examination will be completed tomorrow. Local diversions are currently in place.