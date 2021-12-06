Judge tells 'stay at home dad' to get a job and pay maintenance arrears

The unemployed man, who stays at home to care for his five-year-old child from a new relationship, said he doesn’t qualify for social welfare
Judge tells 'stay at home dad' to get a job and pay maintenance arrears

The man is €1,100 in maintenance arrears to his first partner for their child. File photo

Mon, 06 Dec, 2021 - 16:04
Gordon Deegan

A judge has told a ‘stay at home dad' in arrears on his maintenance payments to go out and get a job.

At the Family Law Court, Judge Mary Larkin told the man that there “is absolutely no reason” why he should not go out and get a job.

The man stays at home to care for his five-year-old child from a new relationship and his female partner is the breadwinner for the family. The man is €1,100 in maintenance arrears to his first partner for their child.

Judge Larkin told the man: “Women have children and go to work the minute they have a baby. 

There is no reason for a man with a five-year-old child not to be going out to work after you leave the child off at school in the morning if that is what you do. There is no reason for you not to work.

The man told the court that he previously had a State job and his ex-partner said that he lost his job due to his own fault.

The unemployed man told the court that he doesn’t qualify for social welfare and Judge Larkin told him: “As long as I am the judge of the court here, you are going to pay maintenance.” 

Judge Larkin asked the man: “Do you think you can walk away from this child?” In response, the man said: “I don't walk away judge. Not at all.” The man said that he has the child from his first relationship a couple of nights a week. 

He said: “I don’t have an income judge.” The man said his current partner “provides for the household”.

Judge Larkin told the man: “You are going to pay €10 a week between now and the next court date. When I was a judge in Limerick heroin addicts were paying maintenance of €10 or €20 a week so you are living in a nice home, you don’t have to work because someone is subsidising you so you will pay €10 a week through the court office.” 

The man’s ex-partner told Judge Larkin that the man has been earning money from giving grinds over the last few years and in response the man said that he hasn’t given grinds since the pandemic. The man told Judge Larkin that he has no qualifications.

The woman said that since the man lost his job a number of years ago, he refused to go out to get a new job.

The man listed off two roles he was employed in since and in response Judge Larkin said: “You had loads of jobs so you go and get loads of jobs and pay for this child."

The man agreed to pay €10 per week between now and the next court date and Judge Larkin adjourned the case to next March and told the man to apply for civil legal aid so that he can have legal representation for the next day in court.

More in this section

Storm Barra: Some schools and vaccination centres to close as red weather warning issued for Cork, Kerry and Clare Storm Barra: Some schools and vaccination centres to close as red weather warning issued for Cork, Kerry and Clare
Man hiking in the Burren airlifted to hospital Man hiking in the Burren airlifted to hospital
Ambulance delays worst in Wexford, Cork and Kerry  Ambulance delays worst in Wexford, Cork and Kerry 
#CourtsFamily LawMaintenance payments
<p>(Left to right) John Paul, Margaret and John Whelan at the Coroner's Court in Limerick. Margaret and John's son, Bryan, died in an accident on Thomond Bridge on August 2015. Picture: Brendan Gleeson</p>

'Six years waiting for answers': Companies face trial over deaths of two stonemasons in Limerick

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, December 4, 2021

  • 7
  • 10
  • 26
  • 27
  • 35
  • 43
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices