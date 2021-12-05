Cork flood risk as Storm Barra set to bring strong winds and heavy rain

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for the entire country in advance of Storm Barra hitting.

The warning will come into effect at 6am on Tuesday and will be in place for 24 hours.

“Through Tuesday and for a time on Wednesday, an Atlantic depression named Storm Barra will bring very strong winds and spells of heavy rain across Ireland,” said Met Éireann.

“Winds will be strongest in western coastal counties with severe or damaging gusts possible. Heavy rain will bring localised flooding.

“There will also be high waves at sea and a significant possibility of coastal flooding on south and west coasts.”

In Cork, the City Council Flood Assessment Team met today to assess the potential impacts the storm will have at high tide on Tuesday, which is at around 7.24am.

The council has advised people that it is likely that there will be localised flooding in some parts of the city.

It said that some roads and low-lying quays could be hit.

Morrison's Quay, Fr Matthew Quay, Trinity Bridge, Union Quay, Sharman Crawford Street, Wandesford Quay, Frenche's Quay, Proby's Quay, Crosses Green, Lavitt's Quay, Kyrl's Quay and potentially South Terrace, Rutland Street, Sawmill Street and South Mall have been highlighted as risk areas.

“Traffic restrictions may be in place at these locations, during these times [near high tide],” the council added.

“As forecasted weather and tidal conditions are variable at this time, Cork City Council is continuing to monitor the situation closely.”

A couple try to negotiate the flood water at the pedestrian bridge on Morrison's Island in 2014. File picture: Dan Linehan

The UK Met Office has also issued a status yellow wind warning for the North, from 9am on Tuesday until midnight.

On Friday, a weather advisory for the country was issued by Met Éireann, which said “wet and very windy weather” is due.

The advisory is in place until 6pm on Wednesday.

The Atlantic depression and the associated gusts are likely to bring disruption due to power outages, fallen trees or branches or other debris.

"Travel disruption is likely at times due to strong winds, poor visibility, localised flooding and poor surface conditions due to hail, sleet or possible snow on high ground," said Met Éireann

Meanwhile, Sunday is set to see some good sunny spells with only a few isolated showers.

Cloud will increase from the west in the afternoon with rain developing on the west coast in the late evening.

Any rain will clear overnight with clear spells and scattered showers following. Temperatures will fall to as low as -1C tonight.

Monday is expected to be “a cold, bright and blustery day with sunny spells and showers, some falling as hail or sleet”.