Gardaí charge Romanian in connection with murder of Frankie Dunne in Cork

Mr Dunne’s dismembered remains were found in the back garden of derelict Castlegreina House
64-year-old Frankie Dunne’s dismembered body was discovered in the grounds of Castlegreina House on Boreenmanna Road on December 28, 2019.

Fri, 03 Dec, 2021 - 16:38
Ann Murphy

A Romanian man has been charged and is due before Cork District Court in connection with the murder of Frankie Dunne.

The man was arrested in Dublin Airport on foot of a European Arrest Warrant shortly before 4pm today.

Mr Dunne’s dismembered body was discovered in the grounds of Castlegreina House on Boreenmanna Road on December 28, 2019. 

He had been living close by in supported accommodation provided by Cork Simon.

He was last seen alive when he left Cork Simon’s Clanmornin House on the Boreenamanna Road on December 27 at 7pm. 

Mr Dunne’s dismembered remains were found in the back garden of derelict Castlegreina House less than 500m from Clanmornin House about 4pm the next day. 

He is believed to have been murdered on the evening or night of December 27.

Gardaí investigating the murder travelled to Romania in the early weeks after the murder to interview a man who had travelled from Cork in the days after the death.

In July 2020, one man was arrested by investigating gardaí. The man, who was in his 50s, was questioned about aiding a suspect in the murder to flee the country in the aftermath of the killing.

During his funeral Mass in St Mary’s on the Hill Church in Knocknaheeny, a blanket representing the warmth shown by Cork Simon was one of the gifts taken to the altar. Also among the symbols of his life was a game of Scrabble, which the 64-year-old loved to play.

Relatives told how he loved to joke and have fun, as well as listening to music and singing songs.

He also enjoyed cooking and had cooked coddle shortly before his death for members of his family. He spent his last Christmas Day with members of his family and returned to his Cork Simon accommodation on Boreenmanna Road that evening.

Read More

Family of murdered Frankie Dunne still hoping for justice

Courts murder Place: Cork Person: Frankie Dunne
