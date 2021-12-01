Panto producers assure patrons of safety procedures in venues

Panto producers, including the CEOs of two Cork theatres, have moved to assure parents and audiences of the safety procedures that will be in place at live shows this Christmas.

Earlier this week, plans by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly for pantomime shows to continue but for children not to attend were deemed “incomprehensible”.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the panto producers have said that they are confident that their respective shows can proceed.

The CEO of Cork Opera House, Eibhlín Gleeson says “every measure” is in place to ensure the safety of all attendees.

“We care deeply about the safety of our patrons and very much understand that we have a responsibility to the people who attend our shows — this is something that we take very seriously.”

“To this end, some of the measures we will take include checking vaccination certs and IDs at the door, following the regulations set out for the hospitality industry in our bars and social areas, together with safely managing the flow of patrons throughout our venues.”

The producers say that the Panto industry is the biggest employer of large-scale theatre in the country and that preparation for the productions takes eight to 10 months of planning.

Patrons are being urged to wear masks for the duration of shows, in an effort to reduce any risk to other attendees.

“It’s really important now that the public work with us to make sure we are all playing our part. We know we can deliver a wonderful experience for the people of Ireland, but we need your help to do so,” said Michael Brady of The Helix.

“Mask wearing is one small way of making sure everyone gets to enjoy the panto in a safe place.” He added that casts and crews are remaining vigilant with antigen testing being carried out on a regular basis in addition to mask-wearing, social distancing limiting social interactions.

Panto has a "significant impact on the entertainment sector in Ireland".

In an average year, the Panto season is responsible for selling in excess of 310,000 tickets to patrons all over the country, bringing in up to €9.8 million in revenue. It provides significant employment for up to 1000 professional artists, creatives and production crews.

The statement has been signed by Eibhlin Gleeson, CEO, Cork Opera House; Sean Kelly CEO, The Everyman Theatre, Cork; Michael Brady, General Manager and Claire Tighe, Producer, The Helix Dublin; Alan Hughes and Karl Broderick, Producers, Aladdin at the National Stadium; Pat Egan and Stuart O Connor, Producers, The Olympia Panto; Sinead Hope, Director and Robert C Kelly, Co-Producer, University Concert Hall Limerick.