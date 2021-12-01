Panto producers assure patrons of safety procedures in venues

Nine panto producers have said that they are confident that their respective shows can proceed.
Panto producers assure patrons of safety procedures in venues

Patrons are being urged to wear masks for the duration of shows, in an effort to reduce any risk to other attendees. Photo: John Allen

Wed, 01 Dec, 2021 - 14:15
Steve Neville

Panto producers, including the CEOs of two Cork theatres, have moved to assure parents and audiences of the safety procedures that will be in place at live shows this Christmas.

Earlier this week, plans by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly for pantomime shows to continue but for children not to attend were deemed “incomprehensible”.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the panto producers have said that they are confident that their respective shows can proceed.

The CEO of Cork Opera House, Eibhlín Gleeson says “every measure” is in place to ensure the safety of all attendees.

“We care deeply about the safety of our patrons and very much understand that we have a responsibility to the people who attend our shows —  this is something that we take very seriously.”

“To this end, some of the measures we will take include checking vaccination certs and IDs at the door, following the regulations set out for the hospitality industry in our bars and social areas, together with safely managing the flow of patrons throughout our venues.” 

The producers say that the Panto industry is the biggest employer of large-scale theatre in the country and that preparation for the productions takes eight to 10 months of planning.

Patrons are being urged to wear masks for the duration of shows, in an effort to reduce any risk to other attendees.

“It’s really important now that the public work with us to make sure we are all playing our part. We know we can deliver a wonderful experience for the people of Ireland, but we need your help to do so,” said Michael Brady of The Helix.

“Mask wearing is one small way of making sure everyone gets to enjoy the panto in a safe place.” He added that casts and crews are remaining vigilant with antigen testing being carried out on a regular basis in addition to mask-wearing, social distancing limiting social interactions.

Panto has a "significant impact on the entertainment sector in Ireland".

In an average year, the Panto season is responsible for selling in excess of 310,000 tickets to patrons all over the country, bringing in up to €9.8 million in revenue. It provides significant employment for up to 1000 professional artists, creatives and production crews.

The statement has been signed by Eibhlin Gleeson, CEO, Cork Opera House; Sean Kelly CEO, The Everyman Theatre, Cork; Michael Brady, General Manager and Claire Tighe, Producer, The Helix Dublin; Alan Hughes and Karl Broderick, Producers, Aladdin at the National Stadium; Pat Egan and Stuart O Connor, Producers, The Olympia Panto; Sinead Hope, Director and Robert C Kelly, Co-Producer, University Concert Hall Limerick.

Read More

First case of Omicron variant identified in Ireland

More in this section

Tensions rise in Millstreet over plan to close park for coursing Tensions rise in Millstreet over plan to close park for coursing
Family campaign sees posthumous pardon for Kerryman hanged in 1895 Family campaign sees posthumous pardon for Kerryman hanged in 1895
Three dips a day for Snámhaí Sásta's June Curtin Three dips a day for Snámhaí Sásta's June Curtin
#COVID-19#ReopeningPantomimeTheatre
Panto producers assure patrons of safety procedures in venues

Investigation into Lotto rollovers unnecessary, says UCC statistician

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 27, 2021

  • 1
  • 5
  • 15
  • 23
  • 39
  • 47
  • 30

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices