Supply chain delaying disabled kids' equipment - HSE

The HSE says supply lines are to blame for the wait endured by 18 families in Cork and Kerry for children's medical equipment.

Fine Gael TD Colm Burke was told last month that funding had been made available for 10 children in the Cork-Kerry region who are waiting up to 11 months for wheelchairs and other equipment. However, Mr Burke subsequently learned that 18 more children are waiting for equipment which has not yet been ordered.

In the Dáil last week, Mr Burke said that "there is discrimination" between children in different areas.

"If one is living in Mitchelstown one could be waiting for up to 12 months for equipment whereas if one is living in Cahir there is no waiting list. That is total discrimination."

He said that these children risk being added back to the waiting list if the funding - around €60,000 - is not found.

"There is equipment ordered for 10 children and another 18 for whom it is not ordered. If it is not done by December 31, we are going into next year's budget and the children will be back on the waiting list."

Mr Burke said that one mother had called him having seen an article in The Irish Examiner earlier this month.

A statement from Cork-Kerry Community Healthcare said the organisation "understands the huge importance of aids and appliances such as wheelchairs to the people waiting for them".

"We prioritise applications for funding for such items in terms of clinical need, and the majority of people receive their equipment quite quickly. Unfortunately in some cases, people wait for longer than either they or we would like.

"At the moment, we face a particular challenge in many cases due to supply chain issues, which are entirely outside of our control. These are due to issues including Brexit, the ongoing pandemic and global supply issues.

"Even when funding is approved for items, suppliers face challenges with their supply chains and this delays the delivery of many items. We are working with suppliers as much as possible to reduce delays, but unfortunately supply chain issues are out of our control."