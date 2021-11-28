Two players scoop €457,080 each as €19m jackpot rolls on again

The record €19m jackpot continues to be elusive but two players did win big in Saturday’s Lotto draw.
Two players, from Clare and Donegal, came within one number of winning the prize after matching five numbers plus the bonus.
The two players ended up winning €457,080 each.
The numbers from last night’s draw were: 1, 5, 15, 23, 39, 47 and the bonus was 30.
As the jackpot is capped, the funds that would usually go to the jackpot were instead distributed to the next prize tier at which there was a winner and in last night’s draw, this was the Match 5+Bonus category.
The Clare player purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket on the day of the draw at the Tesco store in Ennis Shopping Centre while the Donegal winner picked their own numbers on a Normal Play selection on Thursday at Kernan’s Spar store in Ballyshannon.
The winners have been advised to sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe and make contact with the Lotto prize claims team.
Saturday marked the 17th draw at which the record €19m jackpot has been up for grabs.