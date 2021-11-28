O'Flynn seeks to build 275 homes on Cork's northside 

Plan would see 205 houses and 70 apartments developed off the Ballyhooly Road, a short distance from the Ballyvolane Shopping Centre
The planned 7.5-hectare development would be 3km north of the city centre and be connected to the city centre by the 207 bus route.

Sun, 28 Nov, 2021 - 12:30
Steve Neville

Plans have been submitted for a strategic housing development on the north side of Cork City.

O’Flynn Construction wants to build 275 residential units off the Ballyhooly Road in Ballyvolane.

It includes the building of 205 houses, comprising of two, three and four-bed homes, including detached, semi-detached and terraced/townhouses.

It also includes proposals for 70 apartments, made up of one and two-bedroom duplexes/apartments. 

The apartments will be in three blocks ranging in height from three to five storeys.

A creche is also proposed as part of the application.

In March of this year, it was envisaged that 386 residential units would be constructed at a site but a scaled-down version of the development has now been submitted. 

The 7.5-hectare site is around 3km north of the city centre, a short distance from Ballyvolane Shopping Centre and can be connected to the city centre by the 207 bus route.

Cork City Development Plan

McCutcheon Halley, acting on behalf of O’Flynn Construction, said the proposed development is “in line with the objectives of the 2015 Cork City Development Plan, 2014 Cork County Development Plan and the 2017 Cobh Municipal District Local Area Plan."

The application qualifies as a strategic housing development (SHD) and can therefore bypass the planning process of Cork City Council.

Applications for SHD’s go directly to An Bord Pleanála (ABP) for decision and cannot be appealed.

Planners raised concerns about the impact the development might have on the provision of the Cork Northern Distributor Road.

In response, the firm said it was agreed at a meeting with An Bord Pleanála and Cork City Council that if the northern section of the landholding was omitted, the road would not be impacted.

Concerns around road upgrades in the area were also raised amid fears the development will significantly add to congestion. 

In the submitted site layout, the proposed development “has been set back in order to accommodate the Ballyhooly Road (R614) upgrade works which will comprise a land reserve which allows for bus lanes/ cycle lanes footpaths on both sides of the Ballyhooly Road as part of a BusConnects Scheme”.

Varadkar: More one-bed apartments needed across the State

