Varadkar: More one-bed apartments needed across the State

One of Ireland's biggest deficiencies in housing supply "is that we're a country of three-bed homes," according to the Tánaiste.

During leader's questions on Thursday, Leo Varadkar said more one-bed apartments are needed across the State because young people are staying single for longer.

"One of our biggest deficiencies, in fact, in housing supply in Ireland is that we're a country of three-bed homes by and large, and we don't have enough one-bed homes," Mr Varadkar said.

The Tánaiste was challenged by Social Democrat TD Holly Cairns over a new report which shows the number of first-time buyers aged 30 or below has collapsed in the past 16 years, falling from 60% in 2004 to just 27% in 2020.

"These figures, while shocking, are just further confirmation of what we've all known for some time, that young people in Ireland have been handed a poisoned chalice. There'll be the first generation who are less well off than their parents," she said.

The Tánaiste said he is someone who believes in homeownership.

"One of the changes that has happened in our society is that people tend to form households later in life, tend to get married later, tend to be single for longer and objecting as the Social Democrats so often do to housing on the basis that they are one-bedroom apartments really misunderstands the fact that there are so many single people now in society.

"I really would encourage the Social Democrats to end their opposition to one-bed apartments and housing of that nature because I think it's wrongheaded."

He said about 70% of people in Ireland own their own home.

"We want that to be a reality for people who are in their 20s and who are in their 30s and a huge part of our housing policy is making the dream of homeownership a reality," he said. "In the past 12 months, the number of new homes that started construction hit 30,000."

Mr Varadkar went on to say that the Help to Buy scheme helped young people to raise their deposits.

"If this Government was removed and replaced by a government of the left, you would take that away."

Ms Cairns replied that "insanity has been defined as doing the same thing over and over again, and expecting a different result and nowhere is this more evident than in the government's housing policy".

"If these issues aren't addressed or understood, then they'll continue to fester and things will only deteriorate. You've been in power for nearly 11 years now. So the responsibility for young people's dwindling opportunities and abilities to ever own a home. It rests squarely on this Government and your previous two governments."

She added it was "unbelievable" and "telling" that Mr Varadkar would use his time to "stand up and slate the Social Democrats' approach to housing" rather than answer questions.