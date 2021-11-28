Stories of hope and resilience behind book for Cork school

Stories of hope, resilience, grit and inspiration from 'thought leaders' and celebrities jump from the pages of a new book published to fundraise for a Cork school.

Contributors to Turning Points include former Tapoiseach Bertie Ahern, former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams, sports stars, scientists, medics, musicians and literary luminaries.

Physical Education teacher at Hamilton High School in Bandon, Co Cork, Rob Honohan came up with the idea to fundraise for an astroturf pitch so that students could still train on the school grounds in almost all weather.

His colleague, Ciarán Collins helped him refine the concept and students in the school wrote letters asking people what was the biggest turning point was in their lives.

“Each one of the contributors, in sharing their turning point, has shared insights and life lessons that will stand to anyone who reads this book,” Mr Honohan said.

“There are positive messages throughout the whole book. It tells you that hard work and perseverance pay off. And that you’re capable of much more than you think.

“The biggest thread running through it is the important of resilience. Things don’t always work out the way you think they will. You’re going to face obstacles and have failures, but it’s the way you react to them that matters.

“As soon as we got a couple of responses we knew we were going to have a good book,” Mr Honohan said.

He said that some of the most inspirational stories came from people he had never heard of before, one of whom was an Irish doctor involved in international disaster response.

Dr Ian Norton is from Bandon and has worked internationally, responding to epidemics, tsunamis, earthquakes and floods. He got a job with the World Health Organisation as ebola broke out in western Africa in 2014.

Shocked that medical teams were not being deployed to the disease-stricken countries, he staged a polite but tenacious protest at the WHO Geneva office until he was permitted to launch a major, life-saving response to the epidemic.

“The WHO only planned to send a couple of advisors out to west Africa. He repeatedly said that he had experience in this area and could get international teams together and set up hospitals there," Mr Honohan said.

“He was basically told ‘stay in your lane, we have teams that do this sort of thing.’ The numbers started getting worse and it looked like things were going to get completely out of control.

“So he staged a sit-in. He went into the emergency meeting room in the offices in Geneva, he moved his office in there, brought in his computer and his files, so anyone who went in, he was there. Any meeting that was held in there, he’d politely say, ‘I can get boots on the ground over there, I can set up hospitals.’

“Eventually they agreed. He got teams together from all over the world, he set up hospitals. He went over there himself, risked getting ebola, and saved hundreds of thousands of lives. He’s a real hero.”

Mr Honohan said that he first came up with the idea of the book when he stumbled across a book in his cousin’s house called The Scrapbook of Regrets which was published as a fundraiser by St Hugh’s National School in Dowra, Co Leitrim.

“It was a fantastic collection of pieces written by famous GAA players on some of their greatest regrets.

“As a PE teacher, I was keenly aware of the need for funds to improve the sports facilities in my own school.

“But with Covid, traditional forms of fundraising weren’t possible so I thought a book like that one would be good.

“One of the teachers here, Ciarán Collins, who is an author too and has had books published, said that it was a brilliant idea. He said we should make it about turning points in people’s lives. That was a genius idea.

“The students wrote letters to people. To our relief and to the students’ delight, we received 124 fantastic entries. We had big names, Bertie Ahern, Gerry Adams. These people had never heard of the school but they wanted to help.”

The book, which costs €15 is available from the Hamilton High School website.

Mr Honohan hopes that it will raise some money towards a new astroturf pitch at the school which will cost about €200,000.

“We have a field in front of the school but it’s too boggy to use from the start of November on. We have to walk a mile and a half to train. If we get the astroturf built we can train at school and the lads can use it at lunchtime. It will be a gamechanger.

“We wanted the book to come out for Christmas. It makes a very good present for anyone because there are people from all walks of life in it and you can read one or two stories and come back to it another time.”

Turning Points is available at https://hamiltonhighschool.ie/ and in various shops around Cork county and city.