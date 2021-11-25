Disruption expected to Waterford bus routes as 18 drivers isolate

The company said it is taking every possible precaution, and has introduced voluntary antigen testing for employees on site.
File Picture.

Thu, 25 Nov, 2021 - 20:08
Eoghan Dalton

Bus Éireann has warned that some of its Waterford routes will be disrupted this weekend due to Covid-19. 

It is understood 18 drivers were off work due to Covid as of today, either by being a confirmed case or through self-isolation.

The weekend routes may be most impacted.

A statement from Bus Éireann referred to Waterford having the sixth-highest 14-day incidence rate of the virus in the country, with 1,672 Covid cases confirmed in Waterford in the last fortnight.

It went on: "Bus Éireann is also experiencing a higher than usual level of Covid-related absences in Waterford, whether confirmed cases or through necessary self-isolation."

We are working hard to manage services to try to minimise impact on customers, but it is possible that some services may be affected or cancelled as a result of staff absences."

Last February, Bus Éireann cancelled a number of routes in Waterford due to the spread of cases among its staff.

More than 20 staff were believed to have been self-isolating at the time.

The company said it is taking every possible precaution, and has introduced antigen testing for employees on site, on a voluntary basis.

A spokesperson confirmed that the advisory issued earlier today for Waterford is the only one released during the current wave, with no other areas currently experiencing a high number of Covid-related absences.

It advised customers to check before travel over the coming weekend at buseireann.ie and expressway.ie.

Incidence of Covid-19 remains 'concerningly high' as 4,764 cases confirmed 

