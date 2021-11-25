Disruption expected to Waterford bus routes as 18 drivers isolate

Bus Éireann has warned that some of its Waterford routes will be disrupted this weekend due to Covid-19.

It is understood 18 drivers were off work due to Covid as of today, either by being a confirmed case or through self-isolation.

The weekend routes may be most impacted.

A statement from Bus Éireann referred to Waterford having the sixth-highest 14-day incidence rate of the virus in the country, with 1,672 Covid cases confirmed in Waterford in the last fortnight.

It went on: "Bus Éireann is also experiencing a higher than usual level of Covid-related absences in Waterford, whether confirmed cases or through necessary self-isolation."

We are working hard to manage services to try to minimise impact on customers, but it is possible that some services may be affected or cancelled as a result of staff absences."

Last February, Bus Éireann cancelled a number of routes in Waterford due to the spread of cases among its staff.

More than 20 staff were believed to have been self-isolating at the time.

The company said it is taking every possible precaution, and has introduced antigen testing for employees on site, on a voluntary basis.

A spokesperson confirmed that the advisory issued earlier today for Waterford is the only one released during the current wave, with no other areas currently experiencing a high number of Covid-related absences.

It advised customers to check before travel over the coming weekend at buseireann.ie and expressway.ie.