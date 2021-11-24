Toy Show viewers urged to help raise vital funds for homeless families in Cork

Good Shepherd Cork is asking the public to join them for a virtual pyjama party in a bid to raise vital funds for homeless families in Cork
Toy Show viewers urged to help raise vital funds for homeless families in Cork

This Friday, Good Shepherd Cork is asking people to join them for a virtual pyjama party for the Late Late Toy Show to help raise vital funds. Picture shows the Coghlan siblings from left Esther (7); Gabriele (4) and Alice (9); helping Penneys launch its RTÉ Late Late Toy Show collection. Pic:Naoise Culhane-no fee

Wed, 24 Nov, 2021 - 09:30
Maeve Lee

With the much-anticipated Late Late Toy Show looming, a Cork organisation is asking the public to wear their favourite Christmas pyjamas and donate to a good cause when watching this year's festive show.

Good Shepherd Cork is urging the public to join them for a virtual pyjama party for this year’s Late Late Toy Show in a bid to raise vital funds for their services and to help homeless families in Cork.

Good Shepherd works with women, children and families across Cork who are experiencing homelessness with services including emergency shelter, long-term housing, support, advocacy and education.

In 2020, Good Shepherd Cork accommodated a total of 263 women and children experiencing homelessness in their emergency shelter, Edel House and Redclyffe Family Hub.

Despite the pandemic, all of their services remained open and every bed was full almost every night last year.

Now, Good Shepherd Cork is asking the public to grab their pyjamas and Late Late Toy Show snacks and share a picture of their pyjama party on Instagram using the hashtag #GSCChristmas and tagging @edelhousecork.

They are also asking participants to make a small online donation if they can.

Alternatively, those wishing to donate to the cause can text ‘Edelhouse’ to 50300 to make a €4 donation.

This year's Late Late Toy Show takes place on Friday at 9.35 pm when host Ryan Tubridy will once again bring viewers a range of special guests, surprises and a selection of the latest and greatest gadgets.

For more information on Good Shepherd Cork, visit www.goodshepherdcork.ie.

Read More

'A tree-mendous idea’: Fianna Fáil senator calls for bank holiday to mark Late Late Toy Show

More in this section

New lease of life for Odlums as R&H Hall silos face demolition Rehab hospital, 2,000 homes, and 5,000 jobs in huge new Cork City South Docks scheme
Huawei concerns Government to exclude 'high-risk' companies from 5G network
Bessborough campaigners to be honoured for 'bravery and determination' Bessborough campaigners to be honoured for 'bravery and determination'
Late Late Toy ShowOrganisation: Good Shepherd Cork
<p>Gaelscoil Ui Riordain, Ballincollig, has informed the parents of students in the affected classes.</p>

Cork school confirms 100 Covid cases among students since mid-term break

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 20, 2021

  • 9
  • 14
  • 22
  • 32
  • 38
  • 42
  • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices