Toy Show viewers urged to help raise vital funds for homeless families in Cork

With the much-anticipated Late Late Toy Show looming, a Cork organisation is asking the public to wear their favourite Christmas pyjamas and donate to a good cause when watching this year's festive show.

Good Shepherd Cork is urging the public to join them for a virtual pyjama party for this year’s Late Late Toy Show in a bid to raise vital funds for their services and to help homeless families in Cork.

Good Shepherd works with women, children and families across Cork who are experiencing homelessness with services including emergency shelter, long-term housing, support, advocacy and education.

In 2020, Good Shepherd Cork accommodated a total of 263 women and children experiencing homelessness in their emergency shelter, Edel House and Redclyffe Family Hub.

Despite the pandemic, all of their services remained open and every bed was full almost every night last year.

Now, Good Shepherd Cork is asking the public to grab their pyjamas and Late Late Toy Show snacks and share a picture of their pyjama party on Instagram using the hashtag #GSCChristmas and tagging @edelhousecork.

They are also asking participants to make a small online donation if they can.

Alternatively, those wishing to donate to the cause can text ‘Edelhouse’ to 50300 to make a €4 donation.

This year's Late Late Toy Show takes place on Friday at 9.35 pm when host Ryan Tubridy will once again bring viewers a range of special guests, surprises and a selection of the latest and greatest gadgets.

For more information on Good Shepherd Cork, visit www.goodshepherdcork.ie.