Christmas party cancellations cost Munster hotels hundreds of thousands

A Cork hotelier is calling on the Government to activate the €4bn in Covid-19 supports announced in October's budget as he is just one of many facing hundreds of thousands of euros in losses over the Christmas period.

Michael Magner, owner of Vienna Woods Hotel in Glanmire, says he is estimating at least €200,000 has gone off his books for the month of December with people pulling out of Christmas parties, meetings and other events.

Mr Magner says people are listening to public health advice to avoid large gatherings and Christmas parties "and that's really important", but because of it his business is "tanking".

"We're not complaining about the fact that public health is a priority, we accept that and that is absolutely certain," he said.

"It's got all the hallmarks of the beginning of March, 2020 again," he said.

"We had a nice number of bookings for December and it's all coming to a sad end."

Mr Magner said that what was a 300-person event for the Christmas party night on December 10 has now been reduced to just 40 people which he says is just not viable for the hotel.

He said that hotels like Vienna Woods, which employs 136 people, rely on December revenues to get them through the traditionally quiet first quarter of the following year but they will need additional support from the Government to maintain jobs.

"The challenge now is that Government needs to activate the €4bn that they put aside in the October budget to actually maintain support for businesses moving forward," Mr Magner said.

"We have 14 weddings in for December and all those weddings now have to conclude at midnight, and we'll abide by it.

"But the reality of it is that income and revenue are going to be affected."

Mr Magner added: "This is not just my story, it's a story right across Cork."

Meanwhile, of the country’s best known five-star hotels, Dromoland Castle and a sister hotel have lost out on an estimated €400,000 in Christmas party income in recent days.

According to chief financial officer at Dromoland Castle, Joe Hughes, the Christmas party cancellations for Dromoland Castle and neighbouring The Inn at Dromoland have come due to the current surge in Covid-19 cases and comments made by Chief Medical Officer, Dr Tony Holohan this week.

Mr Hughes said on Friday: “Prior to the CMO’s comments, some companies had already cancelled their proposed gatherings but the formal announcement crystallised smaller party group cancellations within 24 hours."

He stated that “the estimated total revenue shortfall would be circa €400,000 on forecast across both hotels”.