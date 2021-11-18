Local residents in Mitchelstown, Co. Cork, held a protest today in front of a crumbling building on one of the town's main streets.

The building on Upper Cork St collapsed in July, piling rubble onto the footpath below.

Cork County Council has taken measures to keep pedestrians away from the dilapidated building, such as bordering the site off with concrete bollards, removing lights from an adjacent zebra crossing, and closing off a nearby school gateway.

Edward Walsh from Mitchelstown Community Council says this is not enough, as the building and blocked footpath are a safety hazard to pedestrians.

Edward Walsh said Cork County Council issued a warning in 2013 that the building was hazardous and erected barriers around it, but did not take measures to prevent collapse. Picture: Larry Cummins

“There’s someone going to be killed there. People are walking under it. It was right on a zebra crossing where the building fell, there are people walking out onto the road because the footpath is blocked and people are afraid to walk downtown because they're afraid of this crumbling building falling,” he said.

Mr Walsh said Cork County Council issued a warning in 2013 that the building was hazardous and erected barriers around it, but did not take measures to prevent collapse. Since its collapse, it has not cleared rubble or demolished the remaining structure, he added.

He said the local community has had little communication from the council about how the site is being dealt with.

“The council are not engaging with the people of Mitchelstown at all. We’re completely forgotten about,” he said.

Edward Walsh said the local community has had little communication from the council about how the site is being dealt with. Picture: Larry Cummins

The aim of the protest was to increase engagement between the community and council in resolving the issues with the fallen structure.

“We wrote to Mr [James] Fogarty in Cork County Council, he’s the chief engineer that's over the building, and we invited him to Mitchelstown, and he declined," Mr Walsh said.

"We just want Mr Fogarty to come to Mitchelstown and explain to the people and businesses in Upper Cork St what's happening.

We will hold another protest next week or the following week, it will be ongoing until such a time as Cork County Council come and meet the people of Mitchelstown, and explain what is happening.

Independent county councillor Frank Roche attended the protest, and agreed that the building is an “eyesore” that “should be sorted sooner rather than later”.

However, he highlighted that demolition of the building is complex, as it is in private ownership, would pose a risk to the stability of the adjoining properties on either side, and create complications with insurance.

Mr Walsh said that regardless of the complexities, the structure should be demolished and the footpath cleared for the benefit of the community.

“The council should take ownership of the building, clean up the mess, and then have it out with insurance companies afterwards. In the meantime, give the footpath back to the people in Mitchelstown, we want our footpath back,” he said.

Cork County Council acknowledged the concerns of the group. It said the matter is subject to legal process and will not be commenting outside of this process.