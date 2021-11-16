Family of Cork schoolboy Jimmy Horgan left speechless by public's generosity

One year on from the tragic death of a Cork schoolboy, a flood of generous donations for a hospital fundraiser in his name has left his family speechless.

The family of Jimmy Horgan, who died in an accident on this day last year, organised a charitable walk for tomorrow with an online donation portal for the Mercy Hospital Foundation.

His father Ernest has been amazed at the huge support shown for the fundraiser, but also to his family during these difficult past months.

“It feels like a lot more than a year since I saw him, it feels like a lifetime,” Mr Horgan said. “Jimmy was one of those kids that no-one had anything bad to say about, he was a very popular young man.”

The 13-year-old, a student at Presentation Brothers College, was killed on Sheares Street when he was struck by a truck shortly after school.

His father recalled his love of football, saying Jimmy would watch any sport but Liverpool was his favourite team.

Mr Horgan said they expected to fundraise three or four thousand euro for the hospital where his son was treated after the accident, but instead now have over €45,000 so far.

He said:

I don’t know how many to expect now at the walk, I didn’t expect the outpouring of generosity from the people of Cork.

“If we had 50 or 100 people I’d be delighted, but now nothing would surprise me. There has been endless generosity to myself, my wife and the kids.”

Mr Horgan said he will meet with the hospital’s charitable foundation next week to discuss how the unexpected windfall can be used. Up to Tuesday evening donations had come to €45,640.

“They’re an unbelievable outfit, the charity deserves recognition and we’d like to mark that with our son’s anniversary,” he said.

The family said Jimmy “received immediate, professional and compassionate care from the medical and ancillary staff of the Mercy Hospital”. They remember the staff’s efforts to save him as “heroic”.

“Despite their many heroic efforts, Jimmy slipped away from us and our hearts, and those of his sisters and brother, are broken,” the family said.

Funds donated to the foundation are typically used to buy new equipment or develop services at the hospital. Mr Horgan said they settled on a memorial walk to remember their son and keep within safe Covid-guidelines.

A Torchlight Walk in memory of Jimmy Horgan takes place tomorrow at 6pm, outside the Lee Rowing Club on the Marina.

Donations can be made online.