Tillage farmers, distillers and conservationists flock together to protect endangered East Cork birds

A partnership between almost 100 tillage farmers and BirdWatch Ireland, backed by Irish Distillers and rural and social development organisation Secad, set out to gather information on wildlife in the tillage stronghold areas of East Cork
Irish Distillers is funding survey and conservation work on barn owls in the area in an ongoing part of the project. Picture Mike Browne

Wed, 17 Nov, 2021 - 03:00
Pádraig Hoare

Some of the most majestic but threatened birds in Ireland and their homesteads have brought an unlikely but fruitful partnership between conservationists, farmers, and big business in east Cork.

A partnership between almost 100 tillage farmers and BirdWatch Ireland, backed by Irish Distillers and rural and social development organisation Secad, set out to gather information on wildlife in the tillage stronghold areas of East Cork.

It began by focusing on the yellowhammer, a widespread breeding species in Ireland but now mainly restricted to the east and south.

The yellowhammer is now mainly restricted to the east and south. Picture: Richard Mills
The yellowhammer is now mainly restricted to the east and south. Picture: Richard Mills

"The breeding range of the yellowhammer is strongly linked with the cultivation of cereals so much so that their population has declined and disappeared from areas where cereals are no longer grown, to the extent that the species is included on the red-list of the Birds of Conservation Concern in Ireland," the partnership said.

Other species of conservation concern found in the area at different times of the year include the hen harrier, stock dove, barn owl, curlew and chough, they found.

Irish Distillers is also funding survey and conservation work on barn owls in the area in an ongoing part of the project. 

It is hoped that the results from these surveys will ultimately feed into a Department of Agriculture study to map bird population hotspots nationally, the organisers said.

The idea is the brainchild of Paul Moore, a tillage farmer and conservationist from the area. 

Mr Moore said: "Farmland biodiversity has been the big loser in the drive for greater efficiencies and intensification, the collateral damage you might say. Before you can plan to reverse the declines in biodiversity, as the EU and Irish government have committed to, you need to know where the species are and what habitats they are using. 

Tillage landscapes support a variety of habitats which are not found on other agricultural landscapes, such as winter stubble, arable margins and cover crops. Picture: Mike Browne
Tillage landscapes support a variety of habitats which are not found on other agricultural landscapes, such as winter stubble, arable margins and cover crops. Picture: Mike Browne

"The mixed agricultural landscape of east Cork still holds populations of some very special birds which these surveys will hopefully identify. It’s great that we got such buy in from throughout the tillage sector locally."

Tillage landscapes support a variety of habitats which are not found on other agricultural landscapes, such as winter stubble, arable margins and cover crops, Mr Moore said.

"These habitats contribute significantly to the heterogeneity of the Irish agricultural landscape and are of ecological importance. Spring malting barley and its associated post harvest winter stubble is an important habitat for a range of species and is an important crop economically in east Cork, so to have the support from Irish Distillers, the largest local user of it, is fantastic," he added.

John Lusby of BirdWatch Ireland said the response from farmers in the area has been really positive.

Most farmers are willing to take the measures to help restore biodiversity in this area, if given the right direction, Mr Lusby said.

BirdsBiodiversityPlace: east Cork
