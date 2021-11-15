Post-mortems due on elderly couple found dead at their home in Kenmare

The couple, named locally as Tony and Phyllis Gilbert, were discovered in their home at the Dromnevane Estate at around 10am yesterday morning.
Post-mortems due on elderly couple found dead at their home in Kenmare

It is understood that gardaí are treating the deaths at the house at Dromneavane Estate (pictured) as unexplained at present. Photo: Don MacMonagle

Mon, 15 Nov, 2021 - 12:44
Steven Heaney and Anne Lucey

Post-mortem examinations will take place later today on the bodies of an elderly couple found dead in Kenmare, Co. Kerry, on Sunday. 

The couple, named locally as Tony and Phyllis Gilbert, were discovered in their home at the Dromnevane Estate at around 10am yesterday morning. Details of how their bodies were discovered have not yet been clarified. 

Gardaí have begun door-to-door inquiries and have been examining CCTV footage in a bid to establish when Mr and Mrs Gilbert were last seen alive.

It is understood that gardaí are treating the deaths as unexplained at present, and are not looking for anyone else as part of their investigation.

The results of the post-mortems, due to be carried out by State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan at University Hospital Kerry (UHK) sometime today, are likely to shed more light on what exactly happened to the couple.

Toxicology tests on blood samples taken during the post-mortems are likely to be required to determine the cause of death in both cases, and results from these tests may not be available for a number of weeks.

'Quiet, lovely, honest people'

Both originally from the UK, Tony and Phyllis Gilbert were in their 80s. They had moved to Kenmare around 25 years ago. 

Tony Gilbert worked in stained glass and he and his wife ran a crafts and souvenir shop in Henry Street in Kenmare for a number of years.

Local councillor Dan McCarthy knew the couple well and said they were well-liked within the community.

"They were quiet, lovely honest people," Mr McCarthy said. 

"He worked closely with the Church and he was very highly regarded for his work with stained glass."

Kenmare councillor Patrick Connor-Scarteen said those in the area were shocked and upset by news of the couple's deaths. 

"People in Kenmare are shocked at this very tragic news and our thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends," he said.

Read More

Merged divisions could see gardaí travelling two hours to crime scenes

More in this section

Gardaí investigating after bodies of elderly couple found in Kenmare Gardaí investigating after bodies of elderly couple found in Kenmare
Gardaí appeal for witnesses following incident outside Kerry hospital  Gardaí appeal for witnesses following incident outside Kerry hospital 
Cherished 'miracle' boy passes away at home in Cork Cherished 'miracle' boy passes away at home in Cork
GardaiPlace: KenmarePlace: Kerry
Post-mortems due on elderly couple found dead at their home in Kenmare

Dingle’s iconic Phoenix Cinema to close permanently

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 13, 2021

  • 7
  • 20
  • 23
  • 33
  • 36
  • 44
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices