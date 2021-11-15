Post-mortems due on elderly couple found dead at their home in Kenmare

Post-mortem examinations will take place later today on the bodies of an elderly couple found dead in Kenmare, Co. Kerry, on Sunday.

The couple, named locally as Tony and Phyllis Gilbert, were discovered in their home at the Dromnevane Estate at around 10am yesterday morning. Details of how their bodies were discovered have not yet been clarified.

Gardaí have begun door-to-door inquiries and have been examining CCTV footage in a bid to establish when Mr and Mrs Gilbert were last seen alive.

It is understood that gardaí are treating the deaths as unexplained at present, and are not looking for anyone else as part of their investigation.

The results of the post-mortems, due to be carried out by State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan at University Hospital Kerry (UHK) sometime today, are likely to shed more light on what exactly happened to the couple.

Toxicology tests on blood samples taken during the post-mortems are likely to be required to determine the cause of death in both cases, and results from these tests may not be available for a number of weeks.

'Quiet, lovely, honest people'

Both originally from the UK, Tony and Phyllis Gilbert were in their 80s. They had moved to Kenmare around 25 years ago.

Tony Gilbert worked in stained glass and he and his wife ran a crafts and souvenir shop in Henry Street in Kenmare for a number of years.

Local councillor Dan McCarthy knew the couple well and said they were well-liked within the community.

"They were quiet, lovely honest people," Mr McCarthy said.

"He worked closely with the Church and he was very highly regarded for his work with stained glass."

Kenmare councillor Patrick Connor-Scarteen said those in the area were shocked and upset by news of the couple's deaths.

"People in Kenmare are shocked at this very tragic news and our thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends," he said.