Dingle’s iconic Phoenix Cinema to close permanently

The owners posted the news on their website, saying the decision to close had been a difficult one
Dingle’s iconic Phoenix Cinema to close permanently

The Phoenix Cinema in Dingle. Picture: Phoenix Cinema/Facebook

Mon, 15 Nov, 2021 - 12:12
Steve Neville

Dingle’s iconic Phoenix Cinema is to close its doors after “many great years of operation”.

The 150-seater was one of the last single-screen cinemas in Ireland and had been in operation since the 1930s.

The owners posted the news on their website, saying the decision to close had been a difficult one.

“Our deepest thanks to all our loyal patrons, both local and visitors, many of whom became personal friends. It was always a pleasure to serve you,” read a statement.

“To our former staff who helped us over the years: Thank you all so much.” 

The cinema offered film fans “an eclectic mix of new Hollywood releases as well as independent and foreign-language films”.

Only last June, the cinema was ranked at 48 in a list of the UK and Ireland’s top 50 cinemas by entertainment magazine Time Out.

The Phoenix was hailed as “the most westerly cinema in the British Isles – and possibly its most friendly. It’s the kind of place where you’ll get a warm welcome on the way in and a thank you on the way out”.

The piece added that you could tell the cinema was run by a family of “film nuts” who “charge €8.50 for an evening screening but would probably let everyone in for free if it was remotely viable”.

 

The news has been greeted with sadness with many on social media saying the Phoenix would be missed.

One punter said he was “heartbroken” to hear of the cinema’s closure.

“Feels so unfair that the impacts of Covid are so unevenly distributed.” 

Another added it was “another example of the soul being seeped from the country life”.

It was famed for the Tuesday night film club, where biscuits and tea were common.

Commenters on social media hailed the cinema as a “gem” and a place where “fantastic memories” were made.

Read More

Covid hospitalisations top 600 as expert calls for more affordable antigen tests

More in this section

Gardaí investigating after bodies of elderly couple found in Kenmare Gardaí investigating after bodies of elderly couple found in Kenmare
Gardaí appeal for witnesses following incident outside Kerry hospital  Gardaí appeal for witnesses following incident outside Kerry hospital 
Cherished 'miracle' boy passes away at home in Cork Cherished 'miracle' boy passes away at home in Cork
Dingle’s iconic Phoenix Cinema to close permanently

Post-mortems due on elderly couple found dead at their home in Kenmare

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 13, 2021

  • 7
  • 20
  • 23
  • 33
  • 36
  • 44
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices