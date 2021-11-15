Dingle’s iconic Phoenix Cinema to close permanently

Dingle’s iconic Phoenix Cinema is to close its doors after “many great years of operation”.

The 150-seater was one of the last single-screen cinemas in Ireland and had been in operation since the 1930s.

The owners posted the news on their website, saying the decision to close had been a difficult one.

“Our deepest thanks to all our loyal patrons, both local and visitors, many of whom became personal friends. It was always a pleasure to serve you,” read a statement.

“To our former staff who helped us over the years: Thank you all so much.”

The cinema offered film fans “an eclectic mix of new Hollywood releases as well as independent and foreign-language films”.

Only last June, the cinema was ranked at 48 in a list of the UK and Ireland’s top 50 cinemas by entertainment magazine Time Out.

The Phoenix was hailed as “the most westerly cinema in the British Isles – and possibly its most friendly. It’s the kind of place where you’ll get a warm welcome on the way in and a thank you on the way out”.

The piece added that you could tell the cinema was run by a family of “film nuts” who “charge €8.50 for an evening screening but would probably let everyone in for free if it was remotely viable”.

Heartbroken to hear of the closure of Dingle's Phoenix Cinema, where we enjoyed many a great screening. Feels so unfair that the impacts of Covid are so unevenly distributed. Some businesses are unaffected or enhanced, while others are lost forever through no fault of their own. pic.twitter.com/mlqgbY87U1 — Ross Whitaker (@rosswhitakertv) November 15, 2021

The news has been greeted with sadness with many on social media saying the Phoenix would be missed.

One punter said he was “heartbroken” to hear of the cinema’s closure.

“Feels so unfair that the impacts of Covid are so unevenly distributed.”

Another added it was “another example of the soul being seeped from the country life”.

It was famed for the Tuesday night film club, where biscuits and tea were common.

Commenters on social media hailed the cinema as a “gem” and a place where “fantastic memories” were made.